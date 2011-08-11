ARCTIC PLATEAU: online la clip della titletrack dal terzo album ''Songs of Shame''

Gli Arctic Plateau
di Gianluca Divirgilio
torneranno il prossimo 3 dicembre 2021 con il loro terzo disco, Songs of Shame
, tramite Shunu Records
.
La band post-rock romana ha registrato l'album - prodotto dallo stesso Divirgilio
- presso il PlayRec Studio
.Qui
è possibile guardare il video dedicato alla titletrack dalla nuova uscita, Songs of Shame
.
Di seguito la tracklist:1. Song of Shame
2. Saturn Girl
3. No Need to Understand You
4. Dark Rising Sun
5. We're Never Falling Down
6. The Bat
7. L'Arsenale
8. Venezia
9. One Way Street
10. Red Flowers
11. Chlorine (Bonus Track)