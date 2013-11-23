AVATAR: ascolta la nuova ‘‘Construction of Souls’’

|
Gli svedesi Avatar hanno pubblicato un altro pezzo inedito, Construction of Souls, che può essere ascoltato in fondo alla pagina.
La band ha così commentato la nuova canzone:
"This song will be to Christmas songs what 'Die Hard' is to Christmas movies. It wasn't intended to be that, but ultimately, it makes a lot of sense. It's about us — meaning the robots taking over the great human project of our ancestors, building our way out of the planet on sandy soils, saturated with the withering bones of our ancestors.”