      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Sharing is Caring - Album Cover
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

29/11/21
SIGNUM DRACONIS
The Divine Comedy - Inferno

01/12/21
DIABLATION
Allégeance

03/12/21
AQUILUS
Bellum I

03/12/21
AINULINDALE
Dagor-nuin-Giliath (EP)

03/12/21
ELDER & KADAVAR
Eldovar - A Story Of Darkness & Light

03/12/21
BLIND GUARDIAN
Deliver Us from Evil [Singolo]

03/12/21
UNANIMATED
Victory in Blood

03/12/21
IF ANYTHING, SUSPICIOUS
OffAir - Lullabies for the Damned

03/12/21
WOLFTOOTH
Blood & Iron

03/12/21
CORONATUS
Atmosphere

CONCERTI

02/12/21
NANOWAR OF STEEL
ALTERNATIVE MUSIC CLUB - MONTENERO DI BISACCIA (CB)

03/12/21
NIGHTWISH + AMORPHIS + TURMION KATILOT (RINVIATO)
LORENZINI DISTRICT - MILANO

03/12/21
NANOWAR OF STEEL
GARAGE SOUND MUSIC CLUB - BARI

03/12/21
BATUSHKA + BELPHEGOR + GUESTS
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONÀ DI PIAVE (VE)

03/12/21
PINO SCOTTO + THE GLAMOUR
SHERATAN LIVE CLUB - CARPI (MO)

04/12/21
THY ART IS MURDER + MALEVOLENCE + KING 810 + ALPHA WOLF + ORBIT CULTURE
LARGO VENUE - ROMA

04/12/21
NANOWAR OF STEEL
MOOD SOCIAL CLUB - RENDE (CS)

05/12/21
ARCHGOAT + WHOREDOM RIFE + THEOTOXIN (POSTICIPATO)
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

05/12/21
BEAST IN BLACK + MISTER MISERY + NESTRUCTION (CANCELLATO)
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

05/12/21
THY ART IS MURDER + MALEVOLENCE + KING 810 + ALPHA WOLF + ORBIT CULTURE
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - MILANO
CUTTERRED FLESH: ecco ''Vibrio Vulnificus'' dal nuovo album
28/11/2021 - 17:28 (34 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
28/11/2021 - 17:28
CUTTERRED FLESH: ecco ''Vibrio Vulnificus'' dal nuovo album
18/07/2021 - 21:46
CUTTERRED FLESH: ascolta un altro estratto dal prossimo album
05/04/2021 - 20:58
CUTTERRED FLESH: firmano per Transcending Obscurity Records, ecco un singolo dal prossimo disco
ULTIME NOTIZIE
28/11/2021 - 18:00
ABYSSUS: in streaming ''The Witch'' da ''Death Revival''
28/11/2021 - 17:55
DER WEG EINER FREIHEIT: disponibile un live video da ''Noktvrn''
28/11/2021 - 17:47
BONDED: online un video dall'ultimo disco
28/11/2021 - 17:42
SABATON: la clip live di ''Fields of Verdun''
28/11/2021 - 00:16
PINO SCOTTO: a Carpi il 3 dicembre con i The Glamour
28/11/2021 - 00:00
AMOTH: ''It Ain't Over Yet'' è il secondo singolo da ''The Hour of the Wolf''
27/11/2021 - 18:23
ROBERT PLANT & ALISON KRAUSS: guarda il live video della cover di ''Searching for My Love''
27/11/2021 - 18:17
SION: online la clip di ‘‘Drown’’ dal disco d'esordio
27/11/2021 - 18:03
PLANESWALKER: ascolta la titletrack di ‘‘Tales of Magic’'
27/11/2021 - 17:28
IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT: ecco la clip di ''Chernobyl Blues'' dal nuovo live album
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     