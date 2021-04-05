CUTTERRED FLESH: ecco ''Vibrio Vulnificus'' dal nuovo album

|
I cechi Cutterred Flesh hanno reso disponibile, tramite il canale YouTube della Transcending Obscurity Records, il video di Vibrio Vulnificus.
Il brano è tratto dal loro nuovo disco, Sharing is Caring, in arrivo il 3 dicembre.
Tracklist:
01. Vibrio Vulnificus
02. Black Aurora
03. Where Only Old Flesh Stinks
04. Good Boy - Romantic Relationship With Necrotic Tissue (w. Von Young - Lividity)
05. The Mystery Of The Black Hen
06. Amused By The Tenacity Of A Dying Whore
07. Knife Is Not The Enemy
08. My Favourite Bodybag
09. Progressive Body Adjustment (Bonus)