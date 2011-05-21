HAMMERFALL: i dettagli di ''Hammer of Dawn'' ed il video dell'omonima traccia

|
I power metaller Hammerfall hanno annunciato per il 25 febbraio 2022 la pubblicazione, tramite Napalm Records, del loro nuovo disco Hammer of Dawn.
Come primo singolo è stato scelto il brano omonimo, di cui è possibile vedere il video qui sotto.
. Ltd Deluxe Box, incl CD Digisleeve, Hardcover Photobook, Plectrum Tin, Hammer Key Chain, Bottle Opener – strictly limited to 500 (Napalm Webstore exclusive)
. CD Digisleeve
. 1LP Gatefold Black
. 1LP Gatefold Marbled Orange Transparent/Black - strictly limited to 300 (Napalm Webstore exclusive)
. 1LP Gatefold Crystal Clear - strictly limited to 300 (EMP exclusive)
. 1LP Gatefold Curacao - strictly limited to 300 (Levy X & Ginza exclusive)
. Bundle CD + Shirt
. Digital Album
Tracklist:
01. Brotherhood
02. Hammer of Dawn
03. No Son of Odin
04. Venerate Me
05. Reveries
06. Too Old to Die Young
07. Not Today
08. Live Free or Die
09. State of the W.I.L.D.
10. No Mercy
Di seguito potete leggere anche le dichiarazioni di Joacim Cans:
“It’s hard to describe in words how extremely happy and proud I am about the outcome of Hammer Of Dawn. It was a struggle, for sure, but in the end we pulled it off and delivered a solid, vital and positive new album. Everyone is on top of his game and together we have created yet another milestone in HAMMERFALL history. Can’t wait to sing these songs live together with my sisters and brothers, The Templars of Steel!”
e di Oskar Dronjak:
“We spent a long time creating the songs for this album, mainly due to the Coronavirus but also because we began working on the material very early. That’s definitely evident in the result, the attention to detail is very big. Another thing that is quite palpable is the energy level, and that can be contributed to the extreme and forced downtime we all had to endure during the pandemic. The atmosphere in the studio was relaxed and laid back and the lack of stress created the perfect working environment for turning up the heat when the red light came on. It was easy to peak when you had to since there was no outside distractions or immediate deadlines. This album is a product of the pandemic in some ways, but more importantly it’s a strong statement that we are experiencing the high point in our creativity at the moment. I’ve said it before: HAMMERFALL has never sounded better than we do right now!”