      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Hammer of Dawn - Album Cover
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

01/12/21
DIABLATION
Allégeance

03/12/21
VOLBEAT
Servant of the Mind

03/12/21
AQUILUS
Bellum I

03/12/21
IF ANYTHING, SUSPICIOUS
OffAir - Lullabies for the Damned

03/12/21
UNANIMATED
Victory in Blood

03/12/21
ARCTIC PLATEAU
Songs of Shame

03/12/21
YE BANISHED PRIVATEERS
A Pirate Stole My Christmas

03/12/21
WOLFTOOTH
Blood & Iron

03/12/21
ALKEMY
The Ascension (EP)

03/12/21
BLIND GUARDIAN
Deliver Us from Evil [Singolo]

CONCERTI

01/12/21
VOLBEAT - Servant of the Mind Release Party
HEADBANGERS CLUB - MILANO

02/12/21
NANOWAR OF STEEL
ALTERNATIVE MUSIC CLUB - MONTENERO DI BISACCIA (CB)

03/12/21
NIGHTWISH + AMORPHIS + TURMION KATILOT (RINVIATO)
LORENZINI DISTRICT - MILANO

03/12/21
NANOWAR OF STEEL
GARAGE SOUND MUSIC CLUB - BARI

03/12/21
BATUSHKA + BELPHEGOR + GUESTS
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONÀ DI PIAVE (VE)

03/12/21
PINO SCOTTO + THE GLAMOUR
SHERATAN LIVE CLUB - CARPI (MO)

04/12/21
THY ART IS MURDER + MALEVOLENCE + KING 810 + ALPHA WOLF + ORBIT CULTURE
LARGO VENUE - ROMA

04/12/21
NANOWAR OF STEEL
MOOD SOCIAL CLUB - RENDE (CS)

05/12/21
ARCHGOAT + WHOREDOM RIFE + THEOTOXIN (POSTICIPATO)
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

05/12/21
BEAST IN BLACK + MISTER MISERY + NESTRUCTION (CANCELLATO)
ALCATRAZ - MILANO
HAMMERFALL: i dettagli di ''Hammer of Dawn'' ed il video dell'omonima traccia
01/12/2021 - 17:41 (57 letture)

RECENSIONI
73
69
72
69
75
68
68
80
ARTICOLI
21/05/2011
Intervista
HAMMERFALL
Infetti dal metallo
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
01/12/2021 - 17:41
HAMMERFALL: i dettagli di ''Hammer of Dawn'' ed il video dell'omonima traccia
29/11/2021 - 10:40
HAMMERFALL: completati i lavori sul nuovo disco in studio
25/11/2021 - 15:59
HAMMERFALL: entrati in studio per il nuovo album
19/10/2021 - 19:34
HAMMERFALL: ecco la clip live di ''Renegade''
17/09/2021 - 22:07
HAMMERFALL: in arrivo a novembre la riedizione di ''Renegade''
19/03/2021 - 17:24
HAMMERFALL: nuovo album nel 2022
19/03/2021 - 17:12
HELLOWEEN: ecco la nuova data del prossimo tour, si aggiungono gli Hammerfall
23/10/2020 - 14:08
HAMMERFALL: pubblicato il live video di ''Any Means Necessary''
21/09/2020 - 17:15
HAMMERFALL: disponibile il live video di ''Keep the Flame Burning'' dal nuovo live album
11/08/2020 - 18:40
HAMMERFALL: ad ottobre il live album ''Live Against the World'', ecco il primo singolo
ULTIME NOTIZIE
01/12/2021 - 18:36
CULT OF LUNA: i dettagli del nuovo album ''The Long Road North'', guarda il video di ''Cold Burn''
01/12/2021 - 18:29
STEVE VAI: torna con il nuovo album ''Inviolate''
01/12/2021 - 18:19
SATANIC KOMMANDO FEST: Impaled Nazarene headliner del nuovo festival allo Slaughter Club
01/12/2021 - 18:15
FROZEN CROWN: disponibile il video di ''The Water Dancer''
01/12/2021 - 18:12
WOLFTOOTH: guarda il lyric video di ''Ahab'' dal nuovo album
01/12/2021 - 18:09
BILLYBIO: online il video di ''One Life to Live''
01/12/2021 - 18:05
NOCTURNAL GRAVES: disponibile il singolo ''Beyond the Flesh''
01/12/2021 - 17:32
GODLESS TRUTH: pubblicato il brano ''Bred in Greed''
01/12/2021 - 17:22
VERSENGOLD: ecco ''Windsbraut'' dal prossimo disco
01/12/2021 - 12:41
ABIOTIC: ascolta il nuovo singolo ''Mutation''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     