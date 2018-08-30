ALAN PARSONS: annuncia il nuovo live CD/DVD ''One Note Symphony - Live In Tel Aviv''

|
Dopo l'ultimo disco dal vivo The NeverEnding Show: Live in the Netherlands pubblicato a novembre, Alan Parsons ha annunciato l'arrivo del nuovo CD/DVD - Blu ray One Note Symphony: Live In Tel Aviv, la cui pubblicazione è prevista per l'11 febbraio 2022 tramite Frontiers Music srl. Il concerto vede l'artista collaborare con Israel Philharmonic Orchestra.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre qui di seguito è possibile leggere tracklist e formazione della band:
CD1
1. One Note Symphony
2. Damned If I Do
3. Don't Answer Me
4. Time
5. Breakdown/The Raven
6. Luciferama
7. Silence And I
8. I Wouldn't Want To Be Like You
9. Don't Let It Show
CD2
1. The Sorcerer's Apprentice
2. Standing On Higher Ground
3. As Lights Fall
4. I Can't Get There From Here
5. Prime Time
6. Sirius/Eye In The Sky
7. Old And Wise
8. (The System Of) Dr. Tarr And Professor Fether
9. Games People Play
DVD/Blu-ray:
1. One Note Symphony
2. Damned If I Do
3. Don't Answer Me
4. Time
5. Breakdown/The Raven
6. Miracle* (DVD/Blu-ray only)
7. Luciferama
8. Silence And I
9. I Wouldn't Want To Be Like You
10. Don't Let It Show
11. The Sorcerer's Apprentice
12. Standing On Higher Ground
13. As Lights Fall
14. I Can't Get There From Here
15. Prime Time
16. Sirius/Eye In The Sky
17. Old And Wise
18. (The System Of) Dr. Tarr And Professor Fether
19. Games People Play
Line up:
Alan Parsons: Vocals, Acoustic Guitar, Ukulele, Keyboards
P.J. Olsson: Lead Vocals, Acoustic Guitar, Percussion
Todd Cooper: Vocals, Sax, Recorder, Acoustic Guitar, Percussion
Jeff Kollman: Guitars, Vocals
Tom Brooks: Keyboards, Vocals, Orchestral Arranger and Conductor
Dan Tracey: Guitars, Vocals
Guy Erez: Bass, Vocals
Danny Thompson: Drums, Vocals
Jordan Asher Huffman: Guest Vocals
The Israel Philharmonic Orchestra
Inoltre è online il video ufficiale di Standing On Higher Ground.