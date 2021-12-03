      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
King of the Badlands - Album Cover
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

03/12/21
FALSE MEMORIES
Echoes of a Reflection

03/12/21
FAILURE
Wild Type Droid

03/12/21
AQUILUS
Bellum I

03/12/21
CORONATUS
Atmosphere

03/12/21
UNANIMATED
Victory in Blood

03/12/21
WOLFTOOTH
Blood & Iron

03/12/21
CORRODED SPIRAL
Ancient Nocturnal Summoning [EP]

03/12/21
SKID ROW
The Atlantic Years 1989-1996

03/12/21
RACHEL MOTHER GOOSE
Sinra Bansho

03/12/21
OF MICE & MEN
Echo

CONCERTI

03/12/21
NIGHTWISH + AMORPHIS + TURMION KATILOT (RINVIATO)
LORENZINI DISTRICT - MILANO

03/12/21
NANOWAR OF STEEL
GARAGE SOUND MUSIC CLUB - BARI

03/12/21
BATUSHKA + BELPHEGOR + GUESTS
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONÀ DI PIAVE (VE)

03/12/21
PINO SCOTTO + THE GLAMOUR
SHERATAN LIVE CLUB - CARPI (MO)

04/12/21
THY ART IS MURDER + MALEVOLENCE + KING 810 + ALPHA WOLF + ORBIT CULTURE
LARGO VENUE - ROMA

04/12/21
NANOWAR OF STEEL
MOOD SOCIAL CLUB - RENDE (CS)

05/12/21
ARCHGOAT + WHOREDOM RIFE + THEOTOXIN (POSTICIPATO)
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

05/12/21
BEAST IN BLACK + MISTER MISERY + NESTRUCTION (CANCELLATO)
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

05/12/21
THY ART IS MURDER + MALEVOLENCE + KING 810 + ALPHA WOLF + ORBIT CULTURE
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - MILANO

07/12/21
NANOWAR OF STEEL
VIPER THEATRE - FIRENZE
MANIC SINNERS: a febbraio il disco di esordio, ecco ''Drifters Union''
03/12/2021 - 10:20 (37 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
03/12/2021 - 10:20
MANIC SINNERS: a febbraio il disco di esordio, ecco ''Drifters Union''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
03/12/2021 - 17:30
FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY: il video di ''In Shadows'' dal nuovo album
03/12/2021 - 17:00
GENOCIDE PACT: ascolta il nuovo e omonimo album
03/12/2021 - 16:53
SONATA ARCTICA: i dettagli del nuovo ''Acoustic Adventures - Volume One'', ascolta un brano
03/12/2021 - 16:49
COMEBACK KID: guarda il video di ''Crossed'' con Joe Duplantier
03/12/2021 - 16:12
WILDERUN: online la clip di ''Identifier'' dal nuovo album
03/12/2021 - 12:47
AQUILUS: tutto il nuovo album ''Bellum I'' in streaming
03/12/2021 - 12:42
MOONLIGHT HAZE: primi dettagli del nuovo album ''Animus''
03/12/2021 - 12:29
THEM: pubblicano il singolo ''Encore''
03/12/2021 - 12:26
SYLOSIS: diffuso il video ufficiale del nuovo singolo ''Immovable Stone''
03/12/2021 - 12:22
DYNAZTY: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Final Advent''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     