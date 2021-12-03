MANIC SINNERS: a febbraio il disco di esordio, ecco ''Drifters Union''

|
I melodic-rocker rumeni Manic Sinners hanno annunciato per il 18 febbraio 2022 la pubblicazione, tramite Frontiers Music srl, del loro disco di debutto intitolato King of the Badlands.
Come primo singolo è stato scelto il brano Drifters Union, di cui potete vedere il video.
Tracklist:
01. Drifters Union
02. King Of The Badlands
03. Anastasia
04. Ball And Chain
05. Under The Gun
06. Out For Blood (Instrumental)
07. Carousel
08. Nobody Moves
09. Play To Lose
10. Crimson Queen (Instrumental)
11. A Million Miles
12. Down In Flames