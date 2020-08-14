ANNA VON HAUSSWOLFF: in arrivo il live album ''Live at Montreux Jazz Festival''

|
Anna Von Hausswolff ha annunciato il nuovo live album Live at Montreux Jazz Festival, la cui pubblicazione è prevista per il prossimo 14 gennaio tramite Southern Lord Recordings.
A lato è disponibile la copertina (curata da Zezeah / Zeynep Kis) mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. The Truth, the Glow, the Fall
2. Pomperipossa
3. The Mysterious Vanishing of Electra
4. Ugly and Vengeful
5. Källans Återuppståndelse
6. Come Wander with Me / Deliverance
Inoltre è possibile ascoltare il primo estratto The Truth, the Glow, the Fall.