CRUSADE OF BARDS: firmano con Rockshots Records, i dettagli del loro secondo disco

La ROCKSHOTS Records ha rivelato, attraverso i propri canali social, di avere messo sotto contratto la band symphonyc pirate metal Crusade of Bards.
La pubblicazione del loro secondo disco, Tales of the Seven Seas, è prevista per il 18 febbraio 2022. Di seguito è disponibile il singolo The Red Charade.
Tracklist:
01. Anuri
02. The Northwest Passage
03. An Ocean Between Us – Part III – A New World
04. Dunkirk Privateers
05. Vento Aureo
06. Naupaktos
07. Manti (interlude)
08. The Red Charade
09. Hasard
10. Samudr Ka Mandir
11. Lies & Ashes
12. Leap Of Faith
13. The White Witch
14. As above, so below (outro)