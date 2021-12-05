ELECTROMANCY: guarda la clip di ‘‘You Cannot Live Forever’’ dal primo full-length ‘‘Technopagan''

|
Electromancy è il nome del curioso progetto technical black metal nato dalla mente del musicista californiano Satyra; colpito dalla malattia di Lyme, una patologia di origine batterica che causa, tra i vari sintomi, eritemi cutanei, dolori articolari ed artrite, l’artista ha deciso di perseguire la propria visione musicale affidandosi a robot che suonino per lui, alla stregua di membri di una band.
Il risultato può essere visto nel video riportato in fondo alla pagina: si tratta del brano You Cannot Live Forever, tratto dal disco di debutto del “gruppo” sperimentale californiano, Technopagan, in uscita su Metal Assault Records in data 14 gennaio 2022.
Questo il commento del musicista:
"Much of my upcoming album “Technopagan” is about my struggles with disability and chronic illness over the last years. My battle with Lyme disease has demanded so much change from me, and despite the ongoing hardships I feel like such a bigger fuller person from the experience. If I fought the changes instead of embracing them, I’m not sure I would feel the same way. Through experiences big and small, we all have to change. The you that exists now cannot live forever."
A sinistra è possibile vedere la copertina, mentre qui sotto è elencata la tracklist:
1. Mechanical Chatter (YCLF)
2. The Spark
3. Mechanical Chatter (tS)
4. Disabled
5. Mechanical Chatter (tS II)
6. Soot and Sulfur
7. Glasshole
8. Mechanical Chatter (WP)
9. Warpaint | Makeup
10. Mechanical Chatter (MBiFM)
11. You Cannot Live Forever
12. My Body is Failing Me