TEN: nuovo album in arrivo, ascolta il singolo Fearless

I Ten hanno annunciato la pubblicazione del loro quindicesimo album in studio, Here Be Monsters, prevista per il 18 febbraio 2022 per Frontiers Records Srl.
L'album è stato prodotto da Gary Hughes e mixato e masterizzato dal produttore Dennis Ward.
Il gruppo ha anche estratto un singolo, Fearless, riproducibile nel player qui sotto.
Tracklist:
01. Fearless
02. Chapter And Psalm
03. Hurricane
04. Strangers On A Distant Shore
05. The Dream That Fell To Earth
06. The Miracle Of Life
07. Immaculate Friends
08. Anything You Want
09. Follow Me Into The Fire
10. The Longest Time