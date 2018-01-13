GUNJACK: ''The Third Impact'' è il terzo album della band, in uscita a febbraio

|
I milanesi Gunjack hanno annunciato il loro terzo album, The Third Impact, in data 2 febbraio 2022.
A lato è possibile vederne la copertina, mentre di seguito è riportata la tracklist:
1. Dagon
2. Blast N' Roll
3. Twirling on Your Grave
4. The Tournament
5. Hypnotic Disease
6. Destroy the Seventh Seal
7. Coma
8. Meltdown
9. Nuke to Be Sure
10. Metal Influencer
11. The Thermopylae
12. Heart of Tank
13. The Knights in White
14. Lie of God
Qui sotto è possibile guardare una clip promozionale del disco: