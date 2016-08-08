VEONITY: i dettagli di ''Elements of Power''

|
I power metaller Veonity hanno annunciato per il 18 febbraio la pubblicazione, tramite Scarlet Records, del loro nuovo album Elements of Power.
In attesa del primo singolo, atteso per il 13 gennaio, è possibile vedere copertina e tracklist del disco.
Tracklist:
01. Beyond the Realm of Reality
02. The Surge
03. Altar of Power
04. Elements of Power
05. Gargoyles of Black Steel
06. Dive into the Light
07. Facing the Water
08. Blood of the Beast
09. Curse of the Barren Plains
10. Return to the Land of Light