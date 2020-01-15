      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Epiclassica - Album Cover
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

10/12/21
ORPHANED LAND
30 Years of Oriental Metal

10/12/21
PERFECT PLAN
Live at Sharpeners House

10/12/21
DESSIDERIUM
Aria

10/12/21
LORD OF THE LOST
The Sacrament Of Judas

10/12/21
AGARTHIC
The Inner Side

10/12/21
Pyrexia
Gravitas Maximus

10/12/21
VAHRZAW
The Trembling Voices of Conquered Men

10/12/21
MERCURY X
Imprisoned

10/12/21
ZELBO
In My Dreams

10/12/21
THERES A LIGHT
f̶o̶r̶ ̶w̶h̶a̶t̶ ̶m̶a̶y̶ ̶I ̶h̶o̶pe̶? for what must we hope?

CONCERTI

10/12/21
NANOWAR OF STEEL
DRUSO - RANICA (BG)

11/12/21
NANOWAR OF STEEL
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)

12/12/21
GOTTHARD + TBA
FABRIQUE - MILANO

12/12/21
DRAGONFLY METAL FEST 2021
DRAGONFLY - SALZANO (VE)

13/12/21
LEPROUS + GUESTS
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

14/12/21
UNLEASH THE ARCHERS + STRIKER + NORTHTALE
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

17/12/21
NANOWAR OF STEEL
LARGO VENUE - ROMA

09/01/22
ESKIMO CALLBOY
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

12/01/22
TAAKE + KAMPFAR + NECROWRETCH
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

13/01/22
TAAKE + KAMPFAR + NECROWRETCH
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA
VIVALDI METAL PROJECT: presentano un trailer del loro nuovo album ''Epiclassica''
09/12/2021 - 17:09 (35 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
09/12/2021 - 17:09
VIVALDI METAL PROJECT: presentano un trailer del loro nuovo album ''Epiclassica''
15/01/2020 - 20:38
VIVALDI METAL PROJECT: Mike Portnoy sarà ospite sul nuovo album
ULTIME NOTIZIE
09/12/2021 - 17:57
THE LAST OF LUCY: online il brano ''Ritual of the Abraxas''
09/12/2021 - 17:48
LIONVILLE: i dettagli del quinto album ''So Close to Heaven''
09/12/2021 - 17:24
MIDNARTIIS: ascolta ''Faustian Path'' da ''Sinew of Sol''
09/12/2021 - 11:22
SKELETOON: guarda il video di ''Enchant Me''
09/12/2021 - 10:52
FUNERAL: tutto il nuovo ''Praesentialis in Aeternum'' in streaming
09/12/2021 - 10:49
SABATON: in streaming il video animato di ''Christmas Truce''
09/12/2021 - 10:38
AMARANTHE: posposta ad ottobre 2022 la data italiana del tour europeo
09/12/2021 - 10:33
PAGANIZER: ascolta il singolo ''Down the Path of Decay'' dal nuovo album
09/12/2021 - 00:31
SPIRITS OF FIRE: Fabio Lione è il nuovo cantante, a febbraio esce il nuovo ''Embrace the Unknown''
09/12/2021 - 00:25
DES ROCS: guarda il video ufficiale di ''Imaginary Friends''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     