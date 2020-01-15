VIVALDI METAL PROJECT: presentano un trailer del loro nuovo album ''Epiclassica''

|
I Vivaldi Metal Project hanno annunciato per il 22 febbraio 2022 la pubblicazione, tramite Sifare Music Publishing, del loro nuovo doppio album Epiclassica.
A partecipare a questo album sono circa duecento ospiti tra solisti, orchestre e cori con nomi come Mike Portnoy, Coen Janssen, Chris Caffery, Bob Katsionis e altri.
Di seguito potete ascoltare un trailer del disco.
Tracklist:
01. Deposuit Potentes
02. Threshold of Miracles
03. Tears to Splendor
04. Dies Irae
05. Never Ashes Again
06. Royal Overture
07. Hymn of Life
08. Symphony of Death
09. Revolutionary Odyssey
10. Alight
11. The Absolution
12. Mania
13. Power Take Hold
14. Evolution
15. The Eye of the Guardian
16. Deep Core
17. The Empire
18. Tragic Serenade