ERIC WAGNER: ''Maybe Tomorrow'' è il primo singolo dall’album solista postumo

|
Eric Wagner
, storica voce dei Trouble
e dei The Skull
scomparsa lo scorso 22 agosto 2021, vedrà pubblicato un album solista postumo, In the Lonely Light of Mourning
.
Il disco uscirà per Cruz del Sur Music
il 22 marzo 2022.
Il primo singolo estratto dall'uscita è Maybe Tomorrow
, ascoltabile in fondo alla notizia.David Snyder
, ex-batterista dei Trouble
, al lavoro con Wagner
su questa uscita, ha brevemente commentato il processo compositivo dietro la pubblicazione:"He and I worked on this project for a little over four years. It took that long, mostly because we did it over the phone. Either he would be in Chicago or New Mexico, and I'm in West Virginia, so I'd send him demo riffs, and if he liked something, he'd give me arrangement ideas, and I'd re-demo to fit his vision to place the lyrics. I already miss the process of working with him! Before Eric left for the last The Skull tour this summer, he told me about the record and said, 'It jams. I'm turning it into Cruz."
I dettagli di In the Lonely Light of Mourning
sono disponibili qui
.