IMMAGINI
La Cover del Live Album
17/12/21
FUNERAL MIST
Deiform

17/12/21
BEHEMOTH
In Absentia Dei

17/12/21
HEL`S THRONE
Ravens Flight

17/12/21
MEMORY GARDEN
1349

17/12/21
DRACONIAN
Arcane Rain Fell (Reissue)

17/12/21
DRACONIAN
Where Lovers Mourn (Reissue)

17/12/21
KREATOR
Endorama - Ultimate Edition

17/12/21
WICKED SENSATION
Outbreak

17/12/21
IRON FATE
Crimson Messiah

17/12/21
Crimson Messiah
IRON FATE

CONCERTI

13/12/21
LEPROUS + GUESTS
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

14/12/21
UNLEASH THE ARCHERS + STRIKER + NORTHTALE
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

17/12/21
NANOWAR OF STEEL
LARGO VENUE - ROMA

09/01/22
ESKIMO CALLBOY
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

12/01/22
TAAKE + KAMPFAR + NECROWRETCH
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

13/01/22
TAAKE + KAMPFAR + NECROWRETCH
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

15/01/22
CANDLEMASS (ANNULLATO)
PHENOMENON LIVE CLUB - FONTANETO D'AGOGNA (NO)

20/01/22
TORMENTOR + CULT OF FIRE (ANNULLATO)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

26/01/22
SWALLOW THE SUN + AVATARIUM
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

27/01/22
MOGWAI
FABRIQUE - MILANO
EVERGREY: previsto per il mese prossimo il nuovo live album, ecco il singolo ''Weightless''
13/12/2021 - 11:26 (82 letture)

d.r.i.
Lunedì 13 Dicembre 2021, 17.14.07
Mi risulta 2cd e bluray non 2cd e dvd
RECENSIONI
