EVERGREY: previsto per il mese prossimo il nuovo live album, ecco il singolo ''Weightless''

|
Gli Evergrey hanno annunciato per il 28 gennaio 2022 la pubblicazione, tramite AFM Records, del loro nuovo Live Album/DVD Bluray Before The Aftermath – Live In Gothenburg.
Il primo singolo scelto come materiale promozionale è Weightless.
Tracklist:
CD1
01. A Silent Ark
02. Weightless
03. Distance
04. Passing Through
05. The Fire
06. Leave It Behind Us
07. Mark Of The Triangle
08. The Masterplan
09. Solitude Within
CD2
01. Black Undertow
02. My Allied Ocean
03. All I Have
04. The Grand Collapse
05. Recreation Day
06. A Touch Of Blessing
07. King Of Errors