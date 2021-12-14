VANDERLUST: firmano con Rockshots Records, rivelato il primo brano dal disco di esordio

|
L'etichetta nostrana ROCKSHOTS Records ha rivelato, attraverso i propri canali social, di aver messo sotto contratto gli heavy-power metaller italiani Vanderlust.
Nella primavera del 2022 è prevista la pubblicazione del loro omonimo disco di esordio, di cui è disponibile - in attesa di ulteriori dettagli - il primo singolo Scavengers of Kuiper Belt.
Su questo brano la band commenta:
"In the Vanderlust Universe, The Scavengers are the employees of a large corporation that operates on many planets and colonies throughout the solar system. Their story begins in the 21st century when their main task was to capture all the space debris in Earth's orbit. Due to the particular business organization and the bizarre recruiting rules, the company turned into a sort of tribe during the centuries. The importance of the Scavengers got bigger and bigger and, at the time of our story, they perform several important tasks, including fathoming the Kuiper belt in search of Ices (large orbiting frozen objects from which extract energy and precious materials). The main characters of our story are two scavengers during a typical working day. To alleviate the boredom of the day they decide to start a competition to find the most profitable Ice in the shortest time. But suddenly, here's something they've never seen... A really strange object, a very precious object... very precious... can I see it? Today it's my birthday... maybe you should give it to me..."