DESTRUCTION: dettagli e title track del nuovo album ''Diabolical''
16/12/2021 - 16:22 (110 letture)

LAMBRUSCORE
Giovedì 16 Dicembre 2021, 18.35.08
2
Bel pezzo, basterebbero 3 minuti ma va bene così
AL
Giovedì 16 Dicembre 2021, 16.45.01
1
la trovo un pò noiosa
ARTICOLI
16/03/2019
Live Report
OVERKILL + DESTRUCTION + FLOTSAM AND JETSAM + CHRONOSPHERE - KILLFEST TOUR 2019
Phenomenon, Fontaneto D'Agogna (NO), 09/03/2019
30/01/2014
Live Report
DESTRUCTION + EVERSIN + CADAVER MUTILATOR + BLOODRED
Discoteca Migò (Ex Bier Garten), Palermo, 25/01/2014
02/10/2011
Articolo
DESTRUCTION
La biografia
13/03/2011
Live Report
OVERKILL + DESTRUCTION + HEATHEN + AFTER ALL - KILLFEST TOUR 2011
Live Club, Trezzo Sull'Adda (MI), 09/03/2011
 
