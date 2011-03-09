DESTRUCTION: dettagli e title track del nuovo album ''Diabolical''

|
I thrasher Destruction hanno diffuso i dettagli del nuovo album Diabolical, la cui pubblicazione è fissata per il prossimo 8 aprile tramite la Napalm Records (primo disco in studio pubblicato per l'etichetta).
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Under the Spell
2. Diabolical
3. No Faith in Humanity
4. Repent Your Sins
5. Hope Dies Last
6. The Last of a Dying Breed
7. State of Apathy
8. Tormented Soul
9. Servant of The Beast
10. The Lonely Wolf
11. Ghost From the Past
12. Whorefication
13. City Baby Attacked By Rats
Inoltre è online il video ufficiale della titletrack.