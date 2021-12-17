ROADWOLF: firmano con Napalm Records

|
L'etichetta austriaca Napalm Records ha rivelato, attraverso i propri canali social, di avere messo sotto contratto la band heavy metal connazionale Roadwolf.
Queste le parole della band sulla firma:
We are really looking forward to this cooperation and we are extremely pleased to join forces with mighty Napalm Records! This totally feels like the right move at the right time to take the story of ROADWOLF to the next level. Be assured the new material will shake you up and hit the world with the full strength of an Austrian double punch!
. Franz 'Franky' Bauer - voce
. Valentin 'Vali' Strasser - chitarra
. Christoph 'Aigy' Aigner - basso
. Emanoel 'Mano' Bruckmüller - batteria