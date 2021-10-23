GLASYA: i dettagli di ''Attarghan''

|
I portoghesi Glasya hanno annunciato per il 18 febbraio 2022 la pubblicazione, tramite Scarlet Records, del loro secondo disco Attarghan.
In attesa del primo singolo è possibile vedere tracklist e cover del disco.
Tracklist:
01. Attarghan
02. From Enemy to Hero
03. Way to Victory
04. Retaliation
05. First Taste of Freedom
06. Journey to Akhbar
07. Queen's Temptation
08. Battle for Trust
09. The Sound of 10000 Feet Marching
10. Within the Sandstorm
11. We Weren't Meant to Be
12. At the Empire's Gate
13. Eye to Eye, Sword to Sword
14. A New Era Has Come
15. The Legend Lives On