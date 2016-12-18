DESERTED FEAR: il nuovo ''Doomsday'' esce a marzo, guarda la clip di ''Part of the End''

|
I deathster Deserted Fear hanno annunciato l'uscita, tramite Century Media Records, del loro nuovo album, Doomsday, in data 4 marzo 2022.
La copertina è visibile a lato, mentre qui sotto è elencata la tracklist:
1. Intro
2. Part of the End
3. Idols of Triumph
4. Follow the Light that Blinds
5. Fall from Grace
6. At Its End
7. Reborn Paradise
8. The One Desire
9. Call of Emptiness
10. Voices of Fire
11. Doomsday
Mirko Witzki di Witzki Visions ha diretto per la band il video di Part of the End, primo singolo estratto dal disco: