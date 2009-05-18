EVANGELION: online un nuovo brano dal disco d'esordio ''Revelations or The Spawn of Greed and War''

|
I blackster svizzeri Evangelion pubblicheranno il 24 dicembre 2021, tramite Auric Records, il loro album di debutto, un concept album chiamato Revelations, or The Spawn of Greed and War.
Di seguito la tracklist, mentre a lato potete vedere la copertina:
1. The Reign of the Prophets
2. Of Mercenaries and Marauders
3. From Pandemonium
4. Vanitas (Instrumental)
5. A King's Dream
6. The Deathsman
7. Pestis (Instrumental)
8. As the Soldiers Leave the Battleground
9. Premonition (Instrumental)
Qui sotto è ascoltabile il singolo A King's Dream: