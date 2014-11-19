DIABLO: in arrivo a febbraio il concept album ''When All the Rivers Are Silent''

|
I finlandesi Diablo pubblicheranno in data 25 febbraio 2022, per l'etichetta discografica Omn Label Services, il loro settimo album, When All the Rivers Are Silent.
La produzione è stata curata da Samu Oittinen, e i brani del disco sono tutti firmati dal cantante Rainer Nygård e dal chitarrista Marko Utriainen.
Nygård, fan di uno dei grandi cantori dell'outlaw country statunitense, Kris Kristofferson, ha così commentato la sua ispirazione per il concept che lega tra loro i brani del disco:
“Basically, the album is an honest and merciless story collection about a person who has reached the rock bottom in his spiritual life. Now it is mandatory to either pick up the bits and pieces or to go down under with his former way of life. Decisions are always hard to make in the eye of the storm when you’re an unstable addict and on top of everything surrounded by all kinds of temptations. There are no Hollywood endings in real life no matter what Sunrise Avenue is singing. I did this my way.”
A sinistra è disponibile la copertina dell'uscita, mentre qui sotto è elencata la tracklist:
1. The Well of Grief
2. Unhola
3. Grace Under Pressure
4. Jack of All Mistakes
5. Titan
6. The Stranger
7. The Extinctionist
8. Shackles of Fear
9. Parathon
10. When the Rivers Are Silent
Il primo singolo estratto dall'uscita, Grace Under Pressure, era già stato pubblicato in precedenza ed è ascoltabile qui sotto.