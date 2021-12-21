      Privacy Policy
 
DISCHI IN USCITA

24/12/21
EVANGELION
Revelations or The Spawn of Greed and War

24/12/21
CARNATION
The Galaxy Sessions

31/12/21
FEUERSCHWANZ
Memento Mori

31/12/21
CYRAX
Metamorphosis [EP]

31/12/21
WOMBBATH
Agma

07/01/22
WILDERUN
Epigone

07/01/22
NECROPHAGOUS
In Chaos Ascend

07/01/22
INFECTED RAIN
Ecdysis

07/01/22
DARK MILLENNIUM
Acid River

07/01/22
NOCTURNAL GRAVES
An Outlaws Stand

CONCERTI

09/01/22
ESKIMO CALLBOY
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

12/01/22
TAAKE + KAMPFAR + NECROWRETCH
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

13/01/22
TAAKE + KAMPFAR + NECROWRETCH
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

15/01/22
CANDLEMASS (ANNULLATO)
PHENOMENON LIVE CLUB - FONTANETO D'AGOGNA (NO)

15/01/22
AD NOCTEM FESTIVAL
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

15/01/22
FROZEN CROWN + REASONS BEHIND + NOCTURNA
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

20/01/22
TORMENTOR + CULT OF FIRE (ANNULLATO)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

26/01/22
SWALLOW THE SUN + AVATARIUM
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

27/01/22
MOGWAI
FABRIQUE - MILANO

28/01/22
PRIMAL FEAR + BURNING WITCHES + SCARLET AURA
DRUSO - RANICA (BG)
LAWNMOWER DETH: uscirà a gennaio il nuovo album, ecco ''Raise Your Snails''
21/12/2021 - 18:05 (34 letture)
21/12/2021 - 18:05 (34 letture)

21/12/2021 - 18:05
LAWNMOWER DETH: uscirà a gennaio il nuovo album, ecco ''Raise Your Snails''
21/12/2021 - 18:45
SALTATIO MORTIS: online lo show al Mittelaltercamp dello scorso maggio
21/12/2021 - 18:30
DEVICIOUS: i primi dettagli di ''Black Heart''
21/12/2021 - 18:15
FAUN: in streaming il video di ''Wainamoinen'' dal prossimo ''Pagan''
21/12/2021 - 18:11
FUTURE PALACE: ecco il singolo ''Heads Up'' dal prossimo album ''Run''
21/12/2021 - 16:05
LUPPOLO IN ROCK: confermati Katatonia e Testament come headliner
21/12/2021 - 16:15
SHAPE OF DESPAIR: ''Dissolution'' è il nuovo singolo da ''Return of the Void''
21/12/2021 - 16:08
ORIANTHI: annunciato un live album per il 2022
21/12/2021 - 16:01
SAFFIRE: firmano con ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records
21/12/2021 - 15:57
THE 7TH GUILD: nuovo progetto con membri di Rhapsody of Fire, Vision Divine e Skeletoon
21/12/2021 - 15:52
NANOWAR OF STEEL: ecco il video di ‘‘Il Signore degli Anelli dello Stadio’’
 
