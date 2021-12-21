LAWNMOWER DETH: uscirà a gennaio il nuovo album, ecco ''Raise Your Snails''

|
I thrasher Lawnmower Deth hanno annunciato per il 28 gennaio 2022 la pubblicazione, tramite Dissonance Productions, del loro nuovo album Blunt Cutters.
Come singolo è stato scelto il brano Raise Your Snails, di cui potete vedere il video in basso.
Tracklist:
01. Into The Pit
02. I Don’t Want To
03. Botheration
04. Swarfega
05. Bastard Squad
06. Now He’s A Priest
07. Good Morning, Phil
08. Bobblehead
09. Raise Your Snails
10. Deth! Maim! Kill!
11. Christ Options
12. Hell’s Teeth
13. Blunt Cutters
14. Space Herpes
15. Nothing But Noise
16. Goodnight, Bob
17. Power Bagging
18. Agency Of COB