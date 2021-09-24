THE HORROR LEGACY: presentano un singolo dal loro disco di esordio

|
Tramite il player sottostante è possibile vedere la clip di Inferno Mater Tenebrarum, brano della band horror-prog The Horror Legacy tratto dal loro disco di esordio, Days of Terror, la cui uscita è prevista per il mese di febbraio 2022 attraverso la Timetokill Records.
Tracklist:
01. Days Of Terror (Intro) (written by TV Crimes)
02. Halloween Theme – Main Title (written by John Carpenter)
03. Buio Omega (written by Goblin)
04. Inferno / Mater Tenebrarum (written by Keith Emerson)
05. Zombi 2 – Sequence 8 (written by Fabio Frizzi)
06. 28 Days Later – In the house / In the heartbeat (written by John Murphy)
07. The Thing – Desolation / Humanity Part 2 (written by Ennio Morricone)
08. Cannibal Holocaust Main Theme (written by Riz Ortolani)
09. Tubular Bells (written by Mike Oldfield)
10. Escape from New York Main Title (written by John Carpenter)
11. Phantasm Main Title (written by Fred Myrow and Malcolm Seagrave)