31/12/21
WOMBBATH
Agma

31/12/21
CYRAX
Metamorphosis [EP]

31/12/21
FEUERSCHWANZ
Memento Mori

07/01/22
DARK MILLENNIUM
Acid River

07/01/22
NOCTURNAL GRAVES
An Outlaws Stand

07/01/22
INFECTED RAIN
Ecdysis

07/01/22
WILDERUN
Epigone

07/01/22
POWER PALADIN
With the Magic of Windfyre Steel

07/01/22
AT THE MOVIES
The Soundtrack of Your Life Vol. 2

07/01/22
AT THE MOVIES
The Soundtrack of Your Life Vol. 1

CONCERTI

09/01/22
ESKIMO CALLBOY
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

12/01/22
TAAKE + KAMPFAR + NECROWRETCH (POSTICIPATO)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

13/01/22
TAAKE + KAMPFAR + NECROWRETCH (POSTICIPATO)
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

15/01/22
CANDLEMASS (ANNULLATO)
PHENOMENON LIVE CLUB - FONTANETO D'AGOGNA (NO)

15/01/22
AD NOCTEM FESTIVAL
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

15/01/22
FROZEN CROWN + REASONS BEHIND + NOCTURNA
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

20/01/22
TORMENTOR + CULT OF FIRE (ANNULLATO)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

26/01/22
SWALLOW THE SUN + AVATARIUM (POSTICIPATO)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

27/01/22
MOGWAI
FABRIQUE - MILANO

28/01/22
PRIMAL FEAR + BURNING WITCHES + SCARLET AURA
DRUSO - RANICA (BG)
CEREMONIAL CASTINGS: a febbraio la riedizione di ''Our Journey Through Forever''
24/12/2021 - 23:23 (45 letture)

ULTIME NOTIZIE
24/12/2021 - 23:31
POWERWOLF: online il video di ''Fire & Forgive'' dal loro evento streaming
24/12/2021 - 23:09
NEGAZIONE: è scomparso Marco Mathieu
24/12/2021 - 11:25
FEUERSCHWANZ: il video di ''Krampus'' dal nuovo album
24/12/2021 - 11:15
FELSKINN: online il nuovo singolo da ''Enter the Light'', in uscita a febbraio
24/12/2021 - 11:04
SWALLOW THE SUN: rinviata al 2023 la data di gennaio a Milano
24/12/2021 - 11:05
ET MORIEMUR: ascolta ''Izu'' dal nuovo album
24/12/2021 - 10:58
HAKEN: rimandati i concerti in Italia a data da destinarsi
24/12/2021 - 10:44
BEAST IN BLACK: guarda il live video natalizio di ''Crazy, Mad, Insane''
24/12/2021 - 10:37
CORPSEGRINDER: ''Acid Vat'' è il primo singolo dal debutto solista di George Fisher
24/12/2021 - 10:18
TAAKE: posticipato il tour con i Kampfar e Necrowretch
 
