CEREMONIAL CASTINGS: a febbraio la riedizione di ''Our Journey Through Forever''

|
I Ceremonial Castings hanno annunciato per il 25 febbraio 2022 la pubblicazione, tramite Eisenwald, della riedizione per il venticinquesimo anniversario di Our Journey Through Forever, ovvero Our Journey Through Forever - 25 Years of Bewitching Black Metal.
Come primo singolo è possibile ascoltare il brano Immortal Black Ark.
Tracklist:
01. Come Forth...Damnation
02. Immortal Black Art
03. Our Journey Through Forever
04. My Kingdom of Cold Sorrows
05. I; A Thousand Fires
06. Bewitching Black Metal
07. The Purifier of Battle Pt. I
08. Desecration of Grace
09. The Fall of Man
10. Midnight Deathcult Phenomena
11. Darkness & War
12. Into the Black Forest of Witchery
13. Sweet Misery I Foresee
14. Barbaric is the Beast
15. Frostseasongoddess
16. Human Slave Infantry
17. The Purifier of Battle Pt. II
18. A Serpent's Kiss
19. Universal Funeral March
20. The Coming of Dawn We Fear