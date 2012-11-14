STRYPER: a breve in studio di registrazione per il nuovo album

Michael Sweet
, leader degli statunitensi Stryper
, ha annunciato la fine dei lavori in fase di scrittura e composizione dei nuovi pezzi che andranno a costituire il seguito di Even the Devil Believes
, uscito nel 2020 (qui
la nostra recensione).
La band si appresta dunque a registrare il disco presso gli SpiritHouse Recording Studios
di Northampton, in Massachusetts.
Questo il commento di Sweet
sulla direzione musicale presa con i nuovi pezzi:"It's always a little strange talking about your own music but I can say that I'm really excited about the direction of this album! I know you will be too. We've tuned down to D so the tuning makes it all sound a little fatter and heavier. There are a few songs with the low E string dropped down another step (C) so those songs have a bit more meat and potatoes as well. There are a few ballads but they're not your typical 'piano' or 'acoustic' ballads. They're heavy as well and definitely guitar-driven.
Il disco uscirà per Frontiers Music Srl
.
Rimaniamo in attesa di ulteriori informazioni.