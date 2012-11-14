      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Michael Sweet
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

31/12/21
FEUERSCHWANZ
Memento Mori

31/12/21
CYRAX
Metamorphosis [EP]

31/12/21
WOMBBATH
Agma

07/01/22
AT THE MOVIES
The Soundtrack of Your Life Vol. 1

07/01/22
POWER PALADIN
With the Magic of Windfyre Steel

07/01/22
THIS ETERNAL DECAY
Nocturnæ

07/01/22
INFECTED RAIN
Ecdysis

07/01/22
WILDERUN
Epigone

07/01/22
NECROPHAGOUS
In Chaos Ascend

07/01/22
DARK MILLENNIUM
Acid River

CONCERTI

09/01/22
ESKIMO CALLBOY
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

12/01/22
TAAKE + KAMPFAR + NECROWRETCH (POSTICIPATO)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

13/01/22
TAAKE + KAMPFAR + NECROWRETCH (POSTICIPATO)
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

15/01/22
CANDLEMASS (ANNULLATO)
PHENOMENON LIVE CLUB - FONTANETO D'AGOGNA (NO)

15/01/22
AD NOCTEM FESTIVAL
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

15/01/22
FROZEN CROWN + REASONS BEHIND + NOCTURNA
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

20/01/22
TORMENTOR + CULT OF FIRE (ANNULLATO)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

26/01/22
SWALLOW THE SUN + AVATARIUM (POSTICIPATO)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

27/01/22
MOGWAI
FABRIQUE - MILANO

28/01/22
PRIMAL FEAR + BURNING WITCHES + SCARLET AURA
DRUSO - RANICA (BG)
STRYPER: a breve in studio di registrazione per il nuovo album
31/12/2021 - 10:29 (114 letture)

fasanez
Venerdì 31 Dicembre 2021, 11.14.12
2
Bene! l'ultimo non era affatto male.
LAMBRUSCORE
Venerdì 31 Dicembre 2021, 10.56.10
1
Spero anche in un tour con gli svedesi Nifelheim, i quali hanno un'adorazione speciale per la band di Orange County, dicono di averli visti mentre andavano a messa insieme.
RECENSIONI
76
69
81
88
60
84
ALTRE NOTIZIE
31/12/2021 - 10:29
STRYPER: a breve in studio di registrazione per il nuovo album
13/03/2021 - 00:08
STRYPER: rinnovano il contratto con Frontiers Records, al lavoro su un nuovo disco
19/12/2020 - 00:47
MICHAEL SWEET: ascolta la versione acustica di ‘‘Passion’’ degli Stryper
15/11/2020 - 00:25
MICHAEL SWEET: in arrivo nel 2021 ‘‘Reborn Again’’, versione solista di ‘‘Reborn’’ degli Stryper
05/10/2020 - 19:03
STRYPER: online il video di ''Divider'' dal nuovo disco
04/09/2020 - 16:21
STRYPER: guarda il video della nuova ‘‘Do Unto Others’’
31/07/2020 - 17:36
STRYPER: online il singolo ''Make Love Great Again''
26/06/2020 - 15:59
STRYPER: ecco il lyric video della nuova ''Blood from Above''
19/06/2020 - 21:15
STRYPER: svelata la cover del primo singolo del nuovo album
31/12/2019 - 11:02
STRYPER: aggiornamenti sul prossimo album
ULTIME NOTIZIE
31/12/2021 - 20:26
MISSION IN BLACK: pubblicato un nuovo video
31/12/2021 - 20:22
FEUERSCHWANZ: in streaming il video di ''Ultima Nocte''
31/12/2021 - 12:56
LUPPOLO IN ROCK: ci ha lasciato Federico Bazzani
31/12/2021 - 11:44
ASGAARD: tornano con il settimo album ''What If...'' dopo dieci anni
31/12/2021 - 11:04
UMBILICUS: nuova band con membri di Cannibal Corpse, Inhuman Condition, Fore
31/12/2021 - 10:51
CYRAX: online la clip di ''Richard the Third'' dall'EP ''Metamorphosis''
31/12/2021 - 10:41
THIS ETERNAL DECAY: a gennaio il terzo album ''Nocturnæ''
30/12/2021 - 18:10
HYRGAL: iniziati i lavori per il nuovo album
30/12/2021 - 18:06
BATTLELORE: entrati in studio per il nuovo album
30/12/2021 - 18:01
TRINAKRIUS: è deceduto Vincent Montalto
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     