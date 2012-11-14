STRYPER: a breve in studio di registrazione per il nuovo album

31/12/2021 - 10:29 (114 letture)



Discutine con noi sul FORUM Simone "McCallon" Calloni 2 Bene! l'ultimo non era affatto male. 1 Spero anche in un tour con gli svedesi Nifelheim, i quali hanno un'adorazione speciale per la band di Orange County, dicono di averli visti mentre andavano a messa insieme.