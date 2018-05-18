NIGHT DEMON: a marzo la nuova raccolta ''Year of the Demon''

|
I Night Demon hanno annunciato una compilation di singoli: la raccolta si intitolerà Year of the Demon e uscirà per Century Media Records in data 25 marzo 2022.
La nuova uscita includerà i brani pubblicati in precedenza durante il 2020 sotto forma di vinile 7" e vedrà la luce nei formati LP, CD e digitale.
Di seguito la tracklist, suddivisa tra i singoli originariamente dati alle stampe:
Empires Fall / Fast Bikes (Le Grife cover)
Kill the Pain / 100 MPH (Cirith Ungol cover con Tim Baker)
Are You Out There / The Sun Goes Down (Thin Lizzy cover)
Vysteria / Wasted Years (Iron Maiden cover, Live at Beachland Ballroom, Cleveland, OH, December 2, 2017)
In Trance / Top of the Bill (Scorpions covers con Uli Jon Roth, Live at the Markethalle, March 2, 2019)