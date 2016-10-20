FOZZY: Frank Fontsere lascia il gruppo, Grant Brooks è il nuovo batterista

|
I Fozzy, guidati da Chris Jericho, hanno annunciato un cambio in formazione: il batterista Frank Fontsere ha infatti svelato la sua decisione di lasciare il gruppo per dedicare maggior tempo alla propria vita privata, alla propria famiglia e ad altri progetti.
La band statunitense ha già individuato il sostituto di Fontsere nella persona di Grant Brooks, dal 2017 al lavoro con i rocker Through Fire, del Nebraska, suonando sul loro disco del 2019 All Animal.
Questo il commento del nuovo batterista:
“For 4 years I have played with Through Fire. I joined the band in the summer of 2017, starting with some of the biggest festivals I have played in my music career- from Louder Than Life with Ozzy Osbourne to Sonic Boom with Five Finger Death Punch, followed by touring across the USA several times. Being with Through Fire took me from being a local musician to a national touring artist and I will never forget these memories with my brothers who will always be my family. However, my time has come to an end with Through Fire. There is no bad blood and they will continue to shine with the new music coming out, that I love and know all of you will as well!
Having said all that, I'm very happy to announce that I have accepted the offer to be the NEW official drummer for Fozzy! I'm super excited to start this journey with my friends and crew in the band. So thankful for this amazing opportunity!”