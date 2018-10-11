OH HIROSHIMA: tornano con il nuovo ''Myriad'', ascolta un brano

|
La formazione post-rock Oh Hiroshima è pronta a tornare sul mercato con il nuovo album Myriad, la cui pubblicazione è fissata per il prossimo 4 marzo 2022 tramite Napalm Records.
Kristian Karlsson ha curato la registrazione mentre il master e il mix sono di Magnus Lindberg.
A lato è possibile vedere la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Nour
2. Veil of Certainty
3. All Things Pass
4. Ascension
5. Humane
6. Tundra
7. Hidden Chamber
Inoltre è online il video ufficiale di Humane, queste le parole di Jakob Hemström riguardo al singolo:
Humane might be the most direct and intense song we've created as a band. For us it marks a somewhat new direction that we wanted to explore and we're very proud of how it turned out. We felt right away that this was the first song of the new album we wanted our listeners to hear. The lyrics revolve around themes of human hubris and the video was filmed, directed and edited by our drummer, Oskar.