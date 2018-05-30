MICHAEL ROMEO: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''War of the World, pt II''

|
Il chitarrista dei Symphny X Michael Romeo ha diffuso i dettagli del nuovo album War Of The Worlds, Pt. 2, la cui pubblicazione è fissata per il prossimo 4 febbraio 2022 tramite Inside Out Music.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
Disc 1
01. Introduction, Pt. II (02:37)
02. Divide & Conquer (04:46)
03. Destroyer (05:34)
04. Metamorphosis (05:53)
05. Mothership (02:23)
06. Just Before the Dawn (05:01)
07. Hybrids (06:14)
08. Hunted (04:32)
09. Maschinenmensch (09:03)
10. Parasite (04:33)
11. Brave New World (Outro) (03:36)
12. The Perfect Weapon (Bonus Track) (07:41)
13. Alien DeathRay (Bonus Track) (04:31)
Disc 2
01. Introduction, Pt. II (02:37)
02. Divide & Conquer (Instrumental Version) (04:46)
03. Destroyer (Instrumental Version) (05:34)
04. Metamorphosis (Instrumental Version) (05:53)
05. Mothership (02:23)
06. Just Before the Dawn (Instrumental Version) (05:01)
07. Hybrids (Instrumental Version) (06:14)
08. Hunted (04:32)
09. Maschinenmensch (Instrumental Version) (09:03)
10. Parasite (Instrumental Version) (04:33)
11. Brave New World (Outro) (03:36)
12. The Perfect Weapon (Instrumental Version) (Bonus Track) (07:41)
13. Alien DeathRay (Bonus Track) (04:31)
Inoltre è online il singolo Divide & Conquer.