VICIOUS KNIGHTS: i dettagli del debut ''Alteration Through Possession''

I thrash-death metaller Vicious Knights hanno annunciato per il 28 gennaio la pubblicazione, tramite Dying Victims Productions, del loro disco di esordio Alteration Through Possession.
Come singolo è stato scelto il brano Swing From the Grave.
Tracklist:
01. Infestation
02. From Nothingness (To a Slave of Darkness)
03. The Boneghoul King (The Miserly)
04. They Cast No Shadow
05. Sleep With the Ghouls
06. Vicious Knights
07. Swing from the Grave
08. It Was in My House
09. Disenchanting the Matter (The Statue Is Alive)