BAD OMENS: a febbraio l'album ''The Death of Peace of Mind''

I Bad Omens hanno annunciato per il 25 febbraio la pubblicazione, tramite Sumerian Records, del loro nuovo album The Death of Peace of Mind.
Come singolo è stata scelto il brano Artificial Suicide, di cui potete vedere il video.
Tracklist:
01. Concrete Jungle
02. Nowhere To Go
03. Take Me First
04. The Death Of Peace Of Mind
05. What It Cost
06. Like A Villain
07. Bad Decisions
08. Just Pretend
09. The Grey
10. Who Are You?
11. Somebody Else.
12. IDWT$
13. What Do You Want From Me?
14. Artificial Suicide
15. Miracle