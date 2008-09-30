TWISTED SISTER: a breve la raccolta ''Greatest Hits - Tear It Loose (Studio & Live)' in vinile

|
Friday Music ha annunciato la pubblicazione di Greatest Hits - Tear It Loose (Studio & Live), la nuova raccolta degli statunitensi Twisted Sister.
L'uscita avverrà in data 14 gennaio 2022, nel formato doppio LP in vinile.
La collezione di brani - che, come sottolinea il titolo, include anche un secondo disco di canzoni dal vivo - è stata curata da Jay Jay French e Joe Reagoso, che hanno selezionato i pezzi ripescando i nastri originali conservati dalla Atlantic Records e ne hanno curato la rimasterizzazione.
Di seguito la tracklist completa:
LP1
01. Under the Blade
02. Shoot 'Em Down
03. The Kids Are Back
04. I Am (I'm Me)
05. You Can't Stop Rock 'N' Roll
06. We're Not Gonna Take It
07. I Wanna Rock
08. The Price
09. Leader of the Pack
10. Fire Still Burns
11. Hot Love
12. Wake Up the Sleeping Giant
LP2
01. What You Don't Know Sure Can Hurt You (Live from the Marquee)
02. Sin After Sin (Live from the Marquee)
03. Tear It Loose (Live from the Marquee)
04. Stay Hungry (Live from Hammersmith)
05. Knife in the Back (Live from Hammersmith)
06. We're Gonna Make It (Live from Hammersmith)
07. Destroyer (Live from Astoria)
08. Ride to Live (Live from Astoria)
09. Come Out & Play (Live from Astoria)
10. S.M.F. (Live from Astoria)
La copertina, che richiama esattamente quella della raccolta Big Hits and Nasty Cuts del 1992, è visibile a sinistra.