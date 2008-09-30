      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina della raccolta
Clicca per ingrandire
La raccolta del 1992
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

14/01/22
EXHAUSTION
Cold Death Embrace

14/01/22
NOCTURNA
Daughters of the Night

14/01/22
MAGNUM
The Monster Roars

14/01/22
BELPHEGOR
Blutsabbath (Remastered 2021)

14/01/22
BELPHEGOR
The Last Supper (Remastered 2021)

14/01/22
OCEANS
Hell Is Where the Heart Is Part 1, Love (EP)

14/01/22
VOODOMA
Hellbound

14/01/22
MIZMOR
Wit`s End (EP)

14/01/22
ELECTROMANCY
Technopagan

14/01/22
AETHEREUS
Leiden

CONCERTI

09/01/22
ESKIMO CALLBOY
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

15/01/22
CANDLEMASS (ANNULLATO)
PHENOMENON LIVE CLUB - FONTANETO D'AGOGNA (NO)

15/01/22
AD NOCTEM FESTIVAL
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

20/01/22
TORMENTOR + CULT OF FIRE (ANNULLATO)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

26/01/22
SWALLOW THE SUN + AVATARIUM (POSTICIPATO)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

27/01/22
MOGWAI
FABRIQUE - MILANO

28/01/22
PRIMAL FEAR + BURNING WITCHES + SCARLET AURA
DRUSO - RANICA (BG)

28/01/22
DECAPITATED + BLACK TONGUE + HEART OF A COWARD + INFERI
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

28/01/22
MOGWAI
ATLANTICO - ROMA

29/01/22
MOGWAI
VOX CLUB - NONANTOLA (MO)
TWISTED SISTER: a breve la raccolta ''Greatest Hits - Tear It Loose (Studio & Live)' in vinile
09/01/2022 - 15:20 (104 letture)

fasanez
Domenica 9 Gennaio 2022, 18.18.00
1
Mi sembra che a parte burn in hell, le hit ci siano tutte, buona occasione per chi non li conosce, mentre per chi ha già i dischi, credo si terrà quelli
RECENSIONI
78
90
85
86
ARTICOLI
30/09/2008
Intervista
TWISTED SISTER
Quattro chiacchiere con Dee Snider
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
09/01/2022 - 15:20
TWISTED SISTER: a breve la raccolta ''Greatest Hits - Tear It Loose (Studio & Live)' in vinile
24/12/2015 - 10:13
WACKEN OPEN AIR: dentro Motorhead, Whitesnake e Twisted Sister
08/04/2015 - 18:53
TWISTED SISTER: nel 2016 il tour d'addio, Mike Portnoy alla batteria nelle prossime date
20/03/2015 - 18:29
TWISTED SISTER: deceduto il batterista A.J. Pero
10/08/2014 - 17:25
TWISTED SISTER: ecco il trailer del loro film-documentario
20/05/2014 - 14:04
TWISTED SISTER: video del concerto per il trentennale di Stay Hungry
10/04/2012 - 22:31
RITCHIE TEETER: muore l'ex-batterista di Dictators e Twisted Sister
06/04/2012 - 12:08
DEE SNIDER: nuovo pezzo on line per il leader dei Twisted Sister
27/08/2011 - 13:06
TWISTED SISTER: tutti i samples del live album
14/08/2011 - 16:46
TWISTED SISTER: in arrivo un live album registrato nel 1983
ULTIME NOTIZIE
09/01/2022 - 15:03
PATRIARCHS IN BLACK: ascolta il singolo di debutto ''Demon of Regret''
09/01/2022 - 13:15
GEORGE LYNCH & JEFF PILSON: in arrivo il seguito di ''Heavy Hitters''
09/01/2022 - 12:35
QUEENSRYCHE: iniziata la fase di registrazione del nuovo disco in studio
09/01/2022 - 11:58
WOODSTOCK: è deceduto l'organizzatore Michael Lang
09/01/2022 - 11:57
LANA LANE: guarda la clip ufficiale di ''Under the Big Sky'' dal nuovo ‘‘Neptune Blue’’
08/01/2022 - 21:51
XCIII: ascolta ''Rosemary'' dal nuovo album
08/01/2022 - 21:42
BAD OMENS: a febbraio l'album ''The Death of Peace of Mind''
08/01/2022 - 12:20
INFECTED RAIN: guarda la clip di ''Longing'' dal nuovo album
08/01/2022 - 12:08
DYMYTRY: ascolta ''Somebody's Watching Me'' dal nuovo album ''Revolt''
08/01/2022 - 12:04
MATT HEAFY: ascolta la nuova ''Behold Our Power'' con Chuck Billy dei Testament
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     