TWISTED SISTER: a breve la raccolta ''Greatest Hits - Tear It Loose (Studio & Live)' in vinile

09/01/2022 - 15:20 (104 letture)



Discutine con noi sul FORUM Simone "McCallon" Calloni 1 Mi sembra che a parte burn in hell, le hit ci siano tutte, buona occasione per chi non li conosce, mentre per chi ha già i dischi, credo si terrà quelli