KHULL: in streaming integrale il nuovo album ''Call to Arms''

Gli epic-dungeon-synth metaller spagnoli Khüll hanno annunciato per il 18 febbraio la pubblicazione, tramite Naturmacht Productions, del loro nuovo album Call to Arms.
Di seguito è possibile ascoltarlo in streaming integrale.
Tracklist:
01. Last warrior standing.
02. The frozen throne of the old king.
03. Warrior´s march.
04. Riding through the ancient ruins.
05. Karmn, the city of slaves.
06. Battle at the colosseum.
07. Tyrant´s tower.
08. Death of the tyrant, Lef Gaan.
09. Shadows of the past.