ANNISOKAY: in arrivo la riedizione di ''Aurora''

Gli Annisokay hanno annunciato per il 4 febbraio la pubblicazione, tramite Arising Empire, della riedizione rimasterizzata del loro ultimo album Aurora, intitolata Aurora Special Edition.
Come singolo è stato proposto il brano Good Stories.
Tracklist - CD1:
01. Like A Parasite
02. STFU
03. The Tragedy
04. Face The Facts
05. Overload
06. Bonfire Of The Millenials
07. The Cocaines Got Your Tongue
08. Under Your Tattoos
09. The Blame Game
10. I Saw What You Did
11. Standing Still
12. Friend Or Enemy
13. Terminal Velocity
Tracklist - CD2:
01. Coma Blue (2022)
02. Good Stories (2022)
03. Parallel Universe (2022)
04. Like A Parasite (Live)
05. Bonfire Of The Millennials (Live)
06. Good Stories (Live)
07. Unaware (Live)
08. Under Your Tattoos (Live)
09. Fully Automatic (Live)
10. Sea Of Trees (Live)
11. Face The Facts (Live)
12. Coma Blue (Live)
13. STFU (Live)