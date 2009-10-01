      Privacy Policy
 
13/01/22
EXTREMA
The Positive Pressure (of Injustice) [Ristampa]

14/01/22
MIZMOR
Wit`s End (EP)

14/01/22
EXHAUSTION
Cold Death Embrace

14/01/22
ELECTROMANCY
Technopagan

14/01/22
BELPHEGOR
Blutsabbath (Remastered 2021)

14/01/22
VERIKALPA
Tunturihauta

14/01/22
BELPHEGOR
The Last Supper (Remastered 2021)

14/01/22
OCEANS
Hell Is Where the Heart Is Part 1, Love (EP)

14/01/22
AETHEREUS
Leiden

14/01/22
EREB ALTOR
Vargtimman

CONCERTI

15/01/22
CANDLEMASS (ANNULLATO)
PHENOMENON LIVE CLUB - FONTANETO D'AGOGNA (NO)

15/01/22
AD NOCTEM FESTIVAL
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

20/01/22
TORMENTOR + CULT OF FIRE (ANNULLATO)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

26/01/22
SWALLOW THE SUN + AVATARIUM (POSTICIPATO)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

27/01/22
MOGWAI
FABRIQUE - MILANO

28/01/22
PRIMAL FEAR + BURNING WITCHES + SCARLET AURA
DRUSO - RANICA (BG)

28/01/22
DECAPITATED + BLACK TONGUE + HEART OF A COWARD + INFERI
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

28/01/22
MOGWAI
ATLANTICO - ROMA

29/01/22
MOGWAI
VOX CLUB - NONANTOLA (MO)

02/02/22
ARCTURUS + IOTUNN
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO
DARE: i dettagli del decimo album ''Road to Eden''
11/01/2022 - 14:53 (108 letture)

fasanez
Martedì 11 Gennaio 2022, 21.36.36
4
Porca zozza, altra band da ascoltare..., da dove inizio? Pezzo veramente bello e mi accodo a chi enfatizza la voce, veramente bella.
JC
Martedì 11 Gennaio 2022, 19.54.44
3
Vinny Burns suona ancora con i Dare? Allora lo compro di sicuro.
Fabio
Martedì 11 Gennaio 2022, 19.43.51
2
Canzone molto normale per dei campioni come i Dare, spicca l assolo di Vinny, aspetto però fiducioso l album
Rob Fleming
Martedì 11 Gennaio 2022, 18.20.56
1
Ma che razza di timbro ha Darren Wharton ?!?
RECENSIONI
94
