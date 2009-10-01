DARE: i dettagli del decimo album ''Road to Eden''

|
I Dare, la band del cantante e compositore Darren Wharton - noto anche per essere stato il tastierista dei Thin Lizzy - pubblicheranno il loro decimo album in studio, Road to Eden, in data 1° aprile 2022 tramite Legend Records.
Di seguito la tracklist, mentre a lato potete vederne la copertina:
01. Born in the Storm (4:45)
02. Cradle to the Grave (4:21)
03. Fire Never Fades (3:51)
04. Road to Eden (4:07)
05. Lovers and Friends (3:43)
06. Only the Good Die Young (4:37)
07. I Always Will (4:24)
08. Grace (3:44)
09. The Devil Rides Tonight (3:49)
10. Thy Kingdom Come (4:30)
11. Born in a Storm (Romesh Remix) (4:21)
Di seguito il primo singolo del disco, la traccia d'apertura Born in the Storm: