ROAD SYNDICATE: i dettagli del nuovo album

Dopo il loro debutto Smoke
, gli italiani Road Syndicate
hanno rivelato che il prossimo 14 gennaio uscirà il loro secondo album, intitolato VOL. II
. Il release party ufficiale si terrà nella stessa data al Killjoy di Roma e verrà trasmesso in streaming tramite la pagina Facebook Alchemy Sound Radio
(qui il link
).
Di seguito è possibile trovare un breve teaser del nuovo disco.
Tracklist:01. Take Me Higher
02. The Hard Place
03. Watch Me
04. Friend Of Mine
05. Night Ride
06. Fallin’
07. The Road
08. I Don’t Believe In You
09. The Achab Song