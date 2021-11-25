RUST N` RAGE: a marzo uscirà ‘‘One for the Road’’, ascolta il singolo ‘‘Prisoner’’

|
I finlandesi Rust N’ Rage daranno alle stampe, in data 11 marzo 2022, il loro primo album con Frontiers Music Srl, con cui hanno recentemente firmato un contratto discografico.
Il disco in questione si intitolerà One for the Road, ed è stato prodotto da Jimmy Westerlund.
L’album durerà circa quarantatré minuti, suddivisi tra le seguenti canzoni:
1. Prisoner
2. Ghost Town
3. One for the Road
4. The Future is for the Strong
5. Heartbreaker
6. Hang ‘Em High
7. Ride On
8. I've Had Enough
9. Unbreakable
10. The Throne
11. Moving On
Il nuovo singolo estratto dal disco è Prisoner, di cui qui sotto potete guardare il video ufficiale: