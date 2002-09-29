AGATHODAIMON: annunciano il ritorno sulle scene con l'album ''The Seven''

|
I dark metaller tedeschi Agathodaimon hanno annunciato per il 18 marzo la pubblicazione, sotto egida di Napalm Records, del loro nuovo album The Seven.
Come primo brano, la band ha messo a disposizione il brano Ain't Death Grand, di cui è possibile vedere il video in basso.
Tracklist:
01. La Haine
02. Ain't Death Grand
03. Wolf Within
04. Ghosts of Greed
05. Mother of all Gods
06. Estrangement
07. In my Dreams (Part 1 - Prelude)
08. In my Dreams (Part 2 - In Bitterness)
09. Kyrie / Gloria
10. The Divine