SCORPIONS: ''Rock Believer'' è il nuovo brano dall'omonimo disco

Tramite il player sottostante è possibile ascoltare Rock Believer
, nuovo singolo dei tedeschi Scorpions
e titletrack del loro nuovo album in uscita il 25 febbraio per la Universal Music
.
Ricordiamo inoltre che la band sarà nel nostro paese per una data a Verona (qui i dettagli
) il prossimo 23 maggio.
Tracklist:01. Gas in the Tank
02. Roots in My Boots
03. Knock 'em Dead
04. Rock Believer
05. Shining of Your Soul
06. Seventh Sun
07. Hot and Cold
08. When I Lay My Bones to Rest
09. Peacemaker
10. Call of the Wild
11. When You Know (Where You Come From)