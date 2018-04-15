LANDMVRKS: previsto per il mese di marzo una nuova edizione di ''Lost in the Waves''

|
La band metalcore francese Landmvrks ha annunciato per il 18 marzo la pubblicazione, tramite Arising Empire, del loro nuovo album Lost in the Waves - The Complete Edition, ovvero la riedizione dell'album uscito nel 2021.
Di seguito potete vedere il video di Death, che vede la collaborazione di DR€W ¥ORK (Stray From the Path).
Tracklist - CD1:
01. Lost In A Wave
02. Rainfall
03. Silent
04. Visage
05. Tired Of It All
06. Say No Word
07. Always
08. Shoreline
09. Overrated
10. Paralyzed
11. Death [Bonus Track]
12. Suffocate [Bonus Track]
13. Self-Made Black Hole [Bonus Track]
Tracklist - CD2:
01. Les Vagues
02. Lost In A Wave
03. Rainfall
04. Blistering
05. Winter
06. Say No Word
07. Visage
08. Scars
09. Tired Of It All
10. Fantasy