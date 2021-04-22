LUSTMORD: arriva il tribute album ''The Others'', ascolta un brano

|
La Pelagic Records ha annunciato la pubblicazione di The Others [Lustmord Deconstructed], album tributo a Lustmord, la cui pubblicazione è fissata per il prossimo primo aprile. Si tratta appunto di un disco in cui molti artisti rivisitano i brani della lunga carriera del produttore.
Qui di seguito potete leggere la lista dei brani e degli artisti coinvolti:
1. Enslaved - Eon
2. MONO - Er Eb Os
3. Ihsahn - Dark Awakening
4. Jo Quail - Prime
5. Bohren & der Club of Gore - Plateau
6. hackedepicciotto - Trinity Past
7. Ulver - Godeater
8. Jonas Renkse - Er Eb Os
9. Zola Jesus - Prime
10. Spotlights - Of Eons
11. The Ocean - Primal [State of Being]
12. CROWN - Element
13. Jaye Jayle - Er Eb Es
14. Godflesh - Ashen 06:36
15. Steve von Till a.k.a. Harvestman - Testament
16. Årabrot - The Last Days [See the Light]
Inoltre è online il brano Ashen coverizzato dai Godflesh.