LUSTMORD: arriva il tribute album ''The Others'', ascolta un brano

14/01/2022 - 17:20 (43 letture)



Discutine con noi sul FORUM Luca "Pez" Pezzetti 2 Madonna, coverizzare Lustmord! Io scapperei a gambe levate XD ma c'è tanta gente interessante, sono molto curiosa! 1 Hype altissimo, soprattutto per Ulver, Ihsahn ed Årabrot!