COHEED AND CAMBRIA: annunciano per maggio ''Vaxis II - A Window of the Waking Mind''

I Coheed and Cambria
hanno finalmente svelato i dettagli completi del loro prossimo album, Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind
, seguito di Vaxis - Act I: The Unheavenly Creatures
, uscito nel 2018 per Roadrunner Records
, di cui trovate qui
la nostra recensione.
Il nuovo disco uscirà il 27 maggio 2022.
La tracklist è riportata di seguito:01. The Embers of Fire
02. Beautiful Losers
03. Comatose
04. Shoulders
05. A Disappearing Act
06. Love Murder One
07. Blood
08. The Liars Club
09. Bad Man
10. Our Love
11. Ladders of Supremacy
12. Rise, Naianasha (Cut the Cord)
13. Window of the Waking Mind
La band aveva già diffuso due singoli dal disco, pubblicando Shoulders
nell'agosto 2021 e, qualche mese dopo, dando alla luce Rise, Naianasha (Cut the Cord)
lo scorso novembre. Per comodità, entrambi sono riportati qui sotto, ma cliccando sui singoli brani potrete leggerne i dettagli e vedere le copertine dedicate ai singoli.