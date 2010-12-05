COHEED AND CAMBRIA: annunciano per maggio ''Vaxis II - A Window of the Waking Mind''

14/01/2022 - 18:26 (31 letture)



Discutine con noi sul FORUM Simone "McCallon" Calloni 1 Annuncio che aspettavo e anche se la data è ancora lontana non vedo l'ora di poter ascoltare il nuovo disco.