IGNITE: svelano i dettagli dell’album omonimo, online il video di ‘‘On the Ropes’’

I californiani Ignite pubblicheranno il prossimo 25 marzo 2022 il loro nuovo, omonimo, album tramite l’etichetta Century Media Records.
La copertina del disco è visibile a sinistra, mentre la tracklist è riportata di seguito:
01. Anti-Complicity Anthem
02. The River
03. This Day
04. On The Ropes
05. The Butcher in Me
06. Call Off the Dogs
07. The House is Burning
08. Enemy
09. State of Wisconsin
10. Let the Beggars Beg
11. After the Flood (Bonus Track CD)
Nello svelare i dettagli dell’album, la band ha condiviso anche il video ufficiale del nuovo singolo On the Ropes, il quale è riportato qui sotto: