      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del singolo
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

15/01/22
DIUR
T. S. N. R. I. - Impermanenza

21/01/22
ARTAMENE
Ziggurat

21/01/22
ABYSSUS
Death Revival

21/01/22
BERIEDIR
AQVA

21/01/22
ASHES OF ARES
Emperors and Fools

21/01/22
SETYOURSAILS
Nightfall

21/01/22
COMEBACK KID
Heavy Steps

21/01/22
GIANT
Shifting Time

21/01/22
THEODOR BASTARD
Vetvi (Ristampa)

21/01/22
MIDNARTIIS
Sinew of Sol

CONCERTI

15/01/22
CANDLEMASS (ANNULLATO)
PHENOMENON LIVE CLUB - FONTANETO D'AGOGNA (NO)

15/01/22
AD NOCTEM FESTIVAL
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

20/01/22
TORMENTOR + CULT OF FIRE (ANNULLATO)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

26/01/22
SWALLOW THE SUN + AVATARIUM (POSTICIPATO)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

27/01/22
MOGWAI
FABRIQUE - MILANO

28/01/22
PRIMAL FEAR + BURNING WITCHES + SCARLET AURA
DRUSO - RANICA (BG)

28/01/22
DECAPITATED + BLACK TONGUE + HEART OF A COWARD + INFERI
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

28/01/22
MOGWAI
ATLANTICO - ROMA

29/01/22
MOGWAI
VOX CLUB - NONANTOLA (MO)

02/02/22
ARCTURUS + IOTUNN
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO
SOEN: rendono disponibile l’inedita ‘‘Igniter’’ per il download
15/01/2022 - 00:05 (32 letture)

RECENSIONI
80
77
75
ARTICOLI
11/01/2019
Intervista
SOEN
Lotus è l'album più 'da Soen' che abbiate sentito fino ad ora.
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
15/01/2022 - 00:05
SOEN: rendono disponibile l’inedita ‘‘Igniter’’ per il download
22/08/2021 - 12:36
SOEN: ‘‘Virtue’’ è l'ultimo inedito dalle sessioni di registrazione di ''Lotus''
04/08/2021 - 17:21
SOEN: disponibile ‘‘Thurifer’’ da ''The Undiscovered Lotus''
22/07/2021 - 23:58
SOEN: ascolta ‘‘EMDR’’ dalle sessioni di registrazione di ''Lotus''
07/03/2021 - 13:03
SOEN: disponibile il video ufficiale di ‘‘Deceiver’’ dall’ultimo disco
27/02/2021 - 19:27
CAMUNIA SONORA: aggiunti i Soen, ecco il bill completo del festival
23/01/2021 - 16:42
SOEN: ascolta ‘‘Illusion’’ dal prossimo album
20/01/2021 - 18:43
SOEN: posticipate a febbraio 2022 le date italiane
11/12/2020 - 17:39
SOEN: i dettagli del nuovo album ''Imperial'', online il video di ''Monarch''
23/10/2020 - 19:40
SOEN: ''Imperial'' uscirà a gennaio, svelati singolo e tre show in Italia
ULTIME NOTIZIE
15/01/2022 - 00:21
THE LUCID: online il video di ‘‘Deaths of Despair’’
15/01/2022 - 00:07
UDO DIRKSCHNEIDER: annuncia il nuovo disco di cover ‘‘My Way’’
15/01/2022 - 00:05
IGNITE: svelano i dettagli dell’album omonimo, online il video di ‘‘On the Ropes’’
15/01/2022 - 00:04
8 KALACAS: ecco dettagli e titletrack del nuovo album ''Fronteras''
14/01/2022 - 18:45
MESHUGGAH: ''Immutable'' è il titolo del nono album della band, in uscita ad aprile
14/01/2022 - 18:42
GIRISH AND THE CHRONICLES: guarda la clip della titletrack di ‘‘Hail to the Heroes’’
14/01/2022 - 18:26
COHEED AND CAMBRIA: annunciano per maggio ''Vaxis II - A Window of the Waking Mind''
14/01/2022 - 18:22
SLASH (FEAT. MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS): ascolta la nuova ''Call Off the Dogs''
14/01/2022 - 18:13
THE HELLACOPTERS: ecco i dettagli del nuovo ''Eyes of Oblivion'', ascolta la titletrack
14/01/2022 - 17:42
ANNA VON HAUSSWOLFF: tutto il live album in streaming
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     