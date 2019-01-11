SOEN: rendono disponibile l’inedita ‘‘Igniter’’ per il download

Il 29 gennaio 2021 i Soen
hanno pubblicato tramite l’etichetta Silver Lining Music
il loro ultimo album Imperial
, di cui potete leggere qui
la nostra recensione.
Come molte altre band, il gruppo non ha potuto sostenere l’album con un tour promozionale dedicato.
Per sopperire alle difficoltà economiche dovute alla corrente situazione della scena musicale, la band ha messo a disposizione un brano inedito, Igniter
, registrato nel 2020, prima delle sessioni dedicate a Imperial
, e prodotto da David Castillo
e Iñaki Marconi
.
Il pezzo è scaricabile dietro il versamento di un’offerta presso il sito ufficiale dei Soen
, raggiungibile cliccando qui
, offerta che – specifica il gruppo – andrà direttamente a sostenere la band.
La copertina del singolo, realizzata da Enrique Zabala
, è visibile a sinistra.
Di seguito il messaggio con la richiesta della formazione svedese:“As most of you know, we have been forced to move our touring schedule time and time again the last two years.
This new reality has hit us and our families very hard economically. Now that we are facing yet an uncertain spring we’re reaching out to you to make it through these stressful times.
What kind of value do we give music? This time you are more than welcome to set the price yourself. Go to [band site] and purchase our song “Igniter” and donate what you feel reasonable. […]
All profit goes directly to the band.
Enjoy and stay safe!
Martin, Joel, Lars, Cody & Oleksii”