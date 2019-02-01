EDDIE VEDDER: ascolta il nuovo singolo ''Brother the Cloud''

Tramite il player sottostante è possibile vedere il lyric video di Brother the Cloud
, brano del cantante dei Pearl Jam Eddie Vedder
e presente sul suo nuovo album solista, Earthling
, in arrivo l'11 febbraio per la Seattle Surf
.
A questo link
potete trovare invece il primo singolo The Haves
.
Tracklist:01. Invincible
02. Long Way
03. Power of Right
04. Brother the Cloud
05. Fall Out Today
06. The Dark
07. The Haves
08. Good and Evil
09. Rose of Jericho
10. Try
11. Picture
12. Mrs Mills
13. On My Way