15/01/22
DIUR
T. S. N. R. I. - Impermanenza

21/01/22
ABYSSUS
Death Revival

21/01/22
BERIEDIR
AQVA

21/01/22
ASHES OF ARES
Emperors and Fools

21/01/22
COMEBACK KID
Heavy Steps

21/01/22
KANDIA
Quaternary

21/01/22
THEODOR BASTARD
Vetvi (Ristampa)

21/01/22
THROUGH THE NOISE
Tragedies (EP)

21/01/22
GIANT
Shifting Time

21/01/22
DRUID LORD
Relics of the Dead

15/01/22
CANDLEMASS (ANNULLATO)
PHENOMENON LIVE CLUB - FONTANETO D'AGOGNA (NO)

15/01/22
AD NOCTEM FESTIVAL
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

20/01/22
TORMENTOR + CULT OF FIRE (ANNULLATO)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

26/01/22
SWALLOW THE SUN + AVATARIUM (POSTICIPATO)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

28/01/22
PRIMAL FEAR + BURNING WITCHES + SCARLET AURA
DRUSO - RANICA (BG)

28/01/22
DECAPITATED + BLACK TONGUE + HEART OF A COWARD + INFERI
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

02/02/22
ARCTURUS + IOTUNN
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

05/02/22
SATANIC KOMMANDO FEST
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

06/02/22
GOJIRA + ALIEN WEAPONRY + EMPLOYED TO SERVE
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

09/02/22
SOEN
LARGO VENUE - ROMA
EDDIE VEDDER: ascolta il nuovo singolo ''Brother the Cloud''
15/01/2022 - 19:17 (36 letture)

15/01/2022 - 19:17
EDDIE VEDDER: ascolta il nuovo singolo ''Brother the Cloud''
19/11/2021 - 09:18
EDDIE VEDDER: ascolta ''The Haves'' dal nuovo disco solista ''Earthling''
06/02/2019 - 11:29
EDDIE VEDDER: parteciperà al Collisioni Festival
01/02/2019 - 11:09
FIRENZE ROCKS: Eddie Vedder sarÀ l'headliner del 15 giugno
15/01/2022 - 19:42
OUT OF THIS WORLD: online il video ufficiale di ''In a Million Years''
15/01/2022 - 19:33
HARDCORE SUPERSTARS: ecco la clip di ''Forever and a Day''
15/01/2022 - 19:27
VOODOMA: ''Hellbound'' è il nuovo video dall'omonimo disco
15/01/2022 - 19:24
SERIOUS BLACK: online ''Out of the Ashes'' dal prossimo album
15/01/2022 - 19:12
SLAEGT: i dettagli di ''Goddess'' ed un singolo
15/01/2022 - 19:06
SABATON: rinviato il tour europeo
15/01/2022 - 11:15
HATE & MERDA: la copertina del nuovo ''Ovunque Distruggi'' e prime date del tour
15/01/2022 - 00:21
MOGWAI: spostati a maggio i concerti in Italia
15/01/2022 - 00:07
UDO DIRKSCHNEIDER: annuncia il nuovo disco di cover ‘‘My Way’’
15/01/2022 - 00:05
SOEN: rendono disponibile l’inedita ‘‘Igniter’’ per il download
 
