La copertina di ''Senjutsu''
DISCHI IN USCITA

21/01/22
GIANT
Shifting Time

21/01/22
SETYOURSAILS
Nightfall

21/01/22
ARTAMENE
Ziggurat

21/01/22
ABYSSUS
Death Revival

21/01/22
BERIEDIR
AQVA

21/01/22
ASHES OF ARES
Emperors and Fools

21/01/22
MIDNARTIIS
Sinew of Sol

21/01/22
COMEBACK KID
Heavy Steps

21/01/22
THEODOR BASTARD
Vetvi (Ristampa)

21/01/22
PLANESWALKER
Tales of Magic

CONCERTI

20/01/22
TORMENTOR + CULT OF FIRE (ANNULLATO)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

26/01/22
SWALLOW THE SUN + AVATARIUM (POSTICIPATO)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

28/01/22
PRIMAL FEAR + BURNING WITCHES + SCARLET AURA
DRUSO - RANICA (BG)

28/01/22
DECAPITATED + BLACK TONGUE + HEART OF A COWARD + INFERI
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

02/02/22
ARCTURUS + IOTUNN
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

05/02/22
SATANIC KOMMANDO FEST
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

06/02/22
GOJIRA + ALIEN WEAPONRY + EMPLOYED TO SERVE
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

09/02/22
SOEN
LARGO VENUE - ROMA

10/02/22
SOEN
MAGAZZINI GENERALI - MILANO

11/02/22
TARJA + TEMPERANCE + SERPENTYNE
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)
IRON MAIDEN: suoneranno ‘‘Senjutsu’’ integralmente nel prossimo tour
16/01/2022 - 00:14 (38 letture)

Painkiller
Domenica 16 Gennaio 2022, 0.35.22
1
Ai tempi di Amolad, sebbene l’album sia lungo, apprezzai la scelta. Ahimè il suono a Milano era più impastato che su disco e non si distingueva una nota. Sinceramente vorrei ascoltare una setlist diversa dal solito, benone l’ultimo album da portare per intero e il resto semenza i soliti pezzi storici. Parlo in generale, vale per gli Iron come per i Judas e qualsiasi altra band storica. Giusto credere nel proprio presente (ultimo album) ma ogni tanto rispolverare pezzi storici come Alexander the Great, to tame a land, Purgatory etc….farebbe la gioia di molti. Il discorso generale di cui sopra, cade però miseramente, per me, quando si parla degli ultimi album maideniani, mappazzoni troppo lunghi da digerire.
