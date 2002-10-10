IRON MAIDEN: suoneranno ‘‘Senjutsu’’ integralmente nel prossimo tour

Ai tempi di Amolad, sebbene l’album sia lungo, apprezzai la scelta. Ahimè il suono a Milano era più impastato che su disco e non si distingueva una nota. Sinceramente vorrei ascoltare una setlist diversa dal solito, benone l’ultimo album da portare per intero e il resto semenza i soliti pezzi storici. Parlo in generale, vale per gli Iron come per i Judas e qualsiasi altra band storica. Giusto credere nel proprio presente (ultimo album) ma ogni tanto rispolverare pezzi storici come Alexander the Great, to tame a land, Purgatory etc….farebbe la gioia di molti. Il discorso generale di cui sopra, cade però miseramente, per me, quando si parla degli ultimi album maideniani, mappazzoni troppo lunghi da digerire.