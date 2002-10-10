IRON MAIDEN: suoneranno ‘‘Senjutsu’’ integralmente nel prossimo tour

Bruce Dickinson
, storico frontman degli Iron Maiden
, ha fornito alcuni nuovi dettagli legati ai prossimi concerti della formazione britannica parlando con Chris Jericho
dei Fozzy
durante il suo “Talk Is Jericho” podcast.
Prima di tutto, ha specificato che quest’anno, pandemia permettendo, il gruppo porterà a conclusione il noto Legacy of the Beast Tour
, con alcune novità. La setlist sarà dunque ancora incentrata sul repertorio classico della band, con la conferma di pezzi come Aces High
e la da poco reintrodotta Flight of Icarus
, ma le prime tre canzoni potrebbero essere tratte dall’ultimo disco della band, Senjutsu
.
Sebbene non sia stata pubblicata una setlist ufficiale, e Dickinson
abbia lasciato intendere che questa soluzione sia ancora in fase di valutazione, l’apertura dello show sarà affidata alla titletrack Senjutsu
, seguita dai due singoli Stratego
e The Writing on the Wall
:“The 'Legacy of the Beast' tour, people have all paid their money to see the 'Legacy of the Beast' show, with Spitfires and flamethrowers and Icarus and everything that goes with. So they're gonna get all that. But the first three tracks are probably gonna be the first three tracks on the ['Senjutsu'] album. 'The Writing On The Wall' they already know, so everybody should know the first three tracks. And I just think 'Senjutsu' is just such a great opening song — so dramatic. And then once you've done that — and we'll have a stage set to go with it — once you've done that, you're back to the kind of 'Legacy' world at that point. But I think 'The Writing on the Wall' is gonna be a great song — I mean, a crowd singalong song. You can imagine that. It'll be fantastic.”
Più avanti, completato il Legacy of the Beast Tour
, Dickinson
e compagni avrebbero intenzione di suonare il loro diciassettesimo album in studio nella sua interezza, in maniera simile a quanto avvenuto con A Matter of Life and Death
nel 2006.
A questo link
potete leggere la nostra recensione di Senjutsu
.