SOILWORK: Rasmus Ehrnborn è ufficialmente il nuovo bassista

La formazione melodic death metal dei Soilwork ha ufficializzato il nome del nuovo bassista: si tratta di Rasmus Ehrnborn, già al lavoro con la band dal vivo e sull'EP A Whisp of the Atlantic, del 2020.
Finora apparso con il gruppo nelle vesti di turnista e collaboratore esterno, Ehrnborn fa dunque il suo ingresso a tempo pieno nella band di Helsingborg.
Queste le sue parole:
“For me, joining Soilwork as a full-time member is a bit of a dream come true as I've been a big fan of the band for many years. Their musicianship and songwriting is out of this world, and after touring and recording with the guys these past few years I've come to consider them all dear friends. I'm humbled and proud to be a part of the next chapter of Soilwork.”
Il combo scandinavo ha confermato che Ehrnborn ha registrato le parti di basso del nuovo album in arrivo in questo 2022.
Rimaniamo in attesa di nuove informazioni a riguardo.