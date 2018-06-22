BRAINSTORM: lascia il gruppo il bassista Antonio Ieva

|
La formazione power metal Brainstorm ha annunciato la separazione dal bassista Antonio Ieva, membro della band dal 2007.
Qui di seguito i comunicati:
Things change...so full speed ahead!
After 15 years, 6 albums, countless worldwide shows and tours, Toni unfortunately informed us a few days ago that he has to leave the band due to professional changes in his day job. Unfortunately, the time frame and the upcoming tasks for BRAINSTORM will no longer make it possible for Toni to be part of the band in the future. With a heavy heart we understand and accept Toni's decision, thank him from the bottom of our hearts for an incredibly great time, sensational moments and wish him all the best, health and success for the future! We will miss him very much as a person and as a fellow musician.
Of course, Toni would also like to say goodbye to you at this point:
“Hello folks,
From the last concert of the "Liquid Monster Tour" to the first concert of the "Wall Of Skulls Tour" I really experienced a great and memorable time of metal madness with the mighty BRAINSTORM. Over a span of 15 years, 6 albums, hundreds of shows, tons of flapping pants and countless bass strings I have always been 100% focused on the music...with my heart for the fans!! But now the time has come for some, different and new challenges in my life.
Because of my work in the hospital and for organizational reasons I have to leave the band. Unfortunately there is no way back.
I want to thank all our amazing fans, our amazing crew and of course the guys from BRAINSTORM for our amazing journey. I wish you all only the best.
But anyone who knows me a little can imagine what music means to me... so you can't get rid of me 😉 That's for sure!!
Cheers, stay strong, stay healthy, have a beer and take care of yourself and your loved ones."
Toni Ieva”
But we would also like to look forward at this point and are really looking forward to the upcoming concerts for our newest album 'Wall Of Skulls', which will all hopefully take place this year.
As we would also like to present you a new BRAINSTORM bass player until then, we are now looking for and are open to all possible candidates for the job on the BRAINSTORM bass.
If you're in the mood for shows, tours and studio recordings,.if you love the stage and of course, our music, please contact us through info@brainstorm-web.net.
There's a lot to come!
Bye for now
Andy, Todde, Mille, Dieter