DISCHI IN USCITA

21/01/22
THE FERRYMEN
One More River to Cross

21/01/22
HANGING GARDEN
Neither Moth Nor Rust (EP)

21/01/22
SONATA ARCTICA
Acoustic Adventures – Volume One

21/01/22
EDGE OF FOREVER
Seminole

21/01/22
ABYSSUS
Death Revival

21/01/22
BERIEDIR
AQVA

21/01/22
ASHES OF ARES
Emperors and Fools

21/01/22
DRUID LORD
Relics of the Dead

21/01/22
THROUGH THE NOISE
Tragedies (EP)

21/01/22
COMEBACK KID
Heavy Steps

CONCERTI

20/01/22
TORMENTOR + CULT OF FIRE (ANNULLATO)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

26/01/22
SWALLOW THE SUN + AVATARIUM (POSTICIPATO)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

28/01/22
PRIMAL FEAR + BURNING WITCHES + SCARLET AURA
DRUSO - RANICA (BG)

28/01/22
DECAPITATED + BLACK TONGUE + HEART OF A COWARD + INFERI
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

02/02/22
ARCTURUS + IOTUNN
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

05/02/22
SATANIC KOMMANDO FEST
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

06/02/22
GOJIRA + ALIEN WEAPONRY + EMPLOYED TO SERVE
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

09/02/22
SOEN
LARGO VENUE - ROMA

10/02/22
SOEN
MAGAZZINI GENERALI - MILANO

11/02/22
TARJA + TEMPERANCE + SERPENTYNE
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)
SPACE OF VARIATIONS: a marzo uscirà ‘‘Imago’’, ascolta il primo singolo
19/01/2022 - 00:14 (16 letture)

19/01/2022 - 00:14
SPACE OF VARIATIONS: a marzo uscirà ‘‘Imago’’, ascolta il primo singolo
02/12/2020 - 20:26
SPACE OF VARIATIONS: presentano un video da ''XXXXX''
05/08/2020 - 20:07
SPACE OF VARIATIONS: online il video di ''Room 57''
09/03/2020 - 19:10
SPACE OF VARIATIONS: pubblicato un video dal ultimo album
19/01/2022 - 00:15
SMITH/KOTZEN: al lavoro su nuova musica
19/01/2022 - 00:12
TRAUMA (USA): completati i lavori sul nuovo album ‘‘Awakening’’
19/01/2022 - 00:10
BRING ME THE HORIZON: rinviano il tour europeo al 2023
19/01/2022 - 00:09
RADIOACTIVE: tornano a marzo con ‘‘X.X.X.’’, ecco il primo singolo
18/01/2022 - 23:46
SCORPIONS: in streaming il video ufficiale di ''Rock Believer''
18/01/2022 - 23:44
ABHORIA: pubblicato un nuovo singolo dal disco di esordio
18/01/2022 - 23:37
INGESTED: il video di ''Rebirth'' dal prossimo album
18/01/2022 - 23:30
NIGHTRAGE: ecco il video di ''Falsifying Life''
18/01/2022 - 15:46
EMERALD SUN: annunciano la nuova line-up
18/01/2022 - 15:32
LAND OF GYPSIES: guarda la clip ufficiale di ''Rescue Me''
 
