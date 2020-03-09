SPACE OF VARIATIONS: a marzo uscirà ‘‘Imago’’, ascolta il primo singolo

|
Gli ucraini Space of Variations pubblicheranno il prossimo 18 marzo 2022 il loro nuovo album, Imago, tramite l’etichetta Napalm Records.
La copertina del disco è visibile a sinistra, mentre la tracklist è riportata di seguito:
1. Someone Else
2. vein.mp3
3. Non-Human Club 2.0
4. DNA Molecule in a Million of Dimensions
5. Slaughterhouse (ぬ死)
6. Outer Space
7. 1M Followers (con Denis Stoff)
8. Ocean of Madness
9. Face to Face
10. Imago
11. Brahmastra
12. Serial Killer
13. Ultrabeat (con alyona alyona)
14. Ellipsis...
Questa la spiegazione che la band ha fornito del titolo del disco:
"The main symbolism of the album is hidden in its title - Imago. In entomology, imago is the last stage an insect attains during its metamorphosis. In psychology, it's one of the fundamental concepts, an unconscious mental image a person has of himself, other objects of reality and his blood ties through the prism of his perception. As an insect breaks through the shell of a chrysalis to free itself from the protective cocoon surrounding it, you, too, through inner transformation can really become the new being, which, in fact, you were always meant to be. Imago = new stage, Imago = maturation. Only in retrospect can one see the imago, which was previously hidden in the shadows. The future is being prepared in the bosom of the past and the present. Imago is the most complete convergence with yourself that can only happen. With this album, Space of Variations are definitely moving to a new round of self-development as a creative organism.”
Il primo singolo dell’album, Someone Else, è stato pubblicato sul canale YouTube della casa discografica ed è pertanto ascoltabile di seguito: